Spurs transfer news: Tottenham close to completing deal for Brazilian left-back Souza

Tottenham are close to completing a deal with Santos for Brazilian left-back Souza.

A fee of around £13m has been agreed for the 19-year-old. Final conversations revolve around the structure of the deal.

The player is also believed to be keen to join Tottenham, with personal terms agreed in principle

The club has already been looking to be active in the market. Earlier this weekend, it was announced that Mohammed Kudus will be out until after the March international break with a quad injury.

Souza played 29 games for Santos last season, and will give Thomas Frank more options on the left side of defence.

Right-back Djed Spence has been deputising there while Destiny Udogie is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ben Davies only returned to action in the weekend's draw against Sunderland.

'Souza already on Ancelotti's radar for the World Cup'

South American football expert Tim Vickery on Sky Sports News:

"He is very impressive. He is a 19-year-old left-back, very physically strong. Great footballer and very versatile. He defends well and attacks well.

"Can go on the outside and can also cut in on the inside. He has had a difficult debut season, playing for Santos in a relegation battle and they only just avoided relegation.

"Santos, on the one hand, you have the tradition of Pele and the greatest club side in the world at one point but on the other side they represent a small city. The fans are so demanding.

"For him to come through, fighting relegation, and doing very well, it speaks volumes. He is already on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil team."