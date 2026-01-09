 Skip to content
Aston Villa transfer news: Conor Gallagher signing from Atletico Madrid being explored

Aston Villa are looking at the potential of signing Conor Gallagher; he joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2024; the deal would be an initial loan with an option to buy; however, the future of Harvey Elliot could have a bearing on any deal for Gallagher

Friday 9 January 2026 19:55, UK

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reveals that Aston Villa are exploring a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Aston Villa are exploring the potential to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid.

There is interest in an initial loan with an option to buy.

Sources have indicated the future of Harvey Elliot could have a bearing on Villa's ability to strike a deal for Gallagher.

Villa will not meet the obligation to buy Elliot for £35m and are trying to find him a solution to play elsewhere.

Harvey Elliot
Image: Harvey Elliot has struggled for game time at Aston Villa

Gallagher is of long-term interest to Villa but Atletico Madrid are not keen for him to go on loan unless there is a permanent aspect to the deal that is obligatory - and they want a fee that is close to what they paid for him.

He joined from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 for £38m, and is still only 25. He spent time on loan at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace while signed for the Blues.

The midfielder made 50 appearances for Atletico in his first season, scoring four goals. He has played 27 times in the current campaign, and started in the Spanish Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in midweek.

Gallagher may also be considering his chances of an England call-up ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

