Man Utd new manager latest: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold talks with club on Saturday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for his first face-to-face meeting with Man Utd's hierarchy on Saturday about the interim head coach position.

Sky Sports News understands another contender for the role, Michael Carrick, has already met the club's leadership this week to discuss the role.

United are looking to make an appointment for the rest of the season, having taken the decision to call time on Ruben Amorim's underwhelming 14-month reign on Monday.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and current caretaker head coach Darren Fletcher have been under consideration for the post, but both Solskjaer and Carrick remain at the forefront of United's plans.

However, the club are remaining patient about the process, with any appointment now seeming unlikely before Sunday's FA Cup tie against Brighton.

Man Utd interim boss Fletcher focused on the present, not the future

Fletcher said on Friday he has had no fresh talks about his Man Utd future as the former midfielder prepares for his second game in caretaker charge against Brighton.

United put in a lively display in Fletcher's first match but were ultimately frustrated in Wednesday's 2-2 draw at struggling Burnley, where chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox watched from the stands.

The pair have been the 41-year-old's only points of contact within the club leadership since temporarily taking the reins as the hierarchy considers the best man to lead the side forward.

Asked if there were any updates on his future and whether he had spoken to ambitious United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Fletcher said: "I've not, no.

"The process here works that I speak to Omar and Jason. For me, I've been focusing on the job in hand, preparing the team for these two games. There's been no thoughts or conversations about my future.

"Honestly, the people in Jason and Omar have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, make my own decisions, lead the team, guide the team, prepare the team, and that's what I've been doing.

"There's been no conversations with anybody outside of those two people in higher-up positions in the club."

Neville: Solskjaer return would be like Groundhog Day

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on a potential return for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer:

"They put Ryan [Giggs] in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for more experience.

"It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day.

"What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job.

"The other names that have been mentioned - Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy - these are really fantastic people.

"I trained with those guys for a lot of years. They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don't go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that.

"Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role."

Meanwhile, Roy Keane has called for Eddie Howe to succeed Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, as Neville tells the hierarchy to "remove the risks" while citing Thomas Tuchel as the perfect appointment.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: "I'd go with Eddie Howe. I like him. I like what he's done. He's managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they'll play good football. He has his critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle.

"He's managed seven or 800 games. He's still a young man. I love his calmness. Maybe Man Utd need a little bit of that.

"We've seen with our previous [appointments], we like people with emotions, but he's got that calmness. The job he's done at Newcastle, Champions League and winning a cup, I'd be happy to see him go in there."

Neville echoed Keane's calls for experience at the helm, insisting the club need to "remove the risks" with their next head coach by appointing someone who knows the Premier League, thrives under pressure and has a proven track record of success.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "They should remove the risks. It does look like that's going to be put off for another four or five months, which I don't disagree with because if they can get a Carlo Ancelotti or a Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, a manager of that ilk, then you'd wait for them.

"For so long, over 12 years, the football has been really poor. If you think about the appointments over that time, Jose Mourinho is the only one who fits the criteria of the club.

"Knowing the league, remove the risks. Have they managed in the league and do they know the game here? Have they managed in Europe and done well in Champions League?

"Have they been successful and won titles? Can they handle big pressure and big atmosphere? They have to fit that criteria.

"You're looking at [Carlo] Ancelotti and [Thomas] Tuchel.

"They've been in England, won leagues, won the Champions League and managed big players. They won't get a bit scared if a pundit says something.

"My point is, if you think about that criteria, it only points towards two or three people."