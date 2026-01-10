Georgia Stanway transfer news: Arsenal interested in midfielder after Bayern Munich summer exit confirmed

Arsenal are interested in signing Georgia Stanway, with the England international to leave Bayern Munich this summer upon the expiry of her contract.

Sky Sports News understands early talks have taken place between the Gunners and Stanway, but there is also interest from other WSL clubs.

The midfielder will depart Bayern at the end of the season, but she can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

The 27-year-old's Bayern summer exit was confirmed on Saturday, meaning she will depart after four years at the German club.

Stanway said in a statement: "I am incredibly grateful to FC Bayern for the past years. And thankfully, my time here isn't over yet.

"The decision to leave Munich and my team was incredibly difficult and definitely not easy for me. I've made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime, and I've also been able to develop enormously as a player and as a person.

"I will give everything for the club and its sporting success until my very last day, just as I have for the past three and a half years. And I want to say goodbye to the club and the fans at the end of the season with as many titles as possible."

Bayern chief: Stanway stole our hearts

Image: Stanway has been a key part of England's back-to-back Euros success

Stanway joined Bayern from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, and during her time in Germany, she has helped England to successive European Championship titles.

At club level with Bayern, she has won three league titles, a German Cup and two German Super Cups.

Bayern director of women's football, Bianca Rech, said: "As the first English player at FC Bayern Women, Georgia Stanway not only made history but also stole our hearts.

"She matured into a top European player in Munich and played a key role in the club's success in recent years with her commitment and character.

"We talked a lot and openly about her future, and when she told us that she now wanted to try something new, her reasons were completely understandable.

"We thank her for the time we spent together and wish her all the best for the future. But we still have a few months left, and we'll make them as successful as possible together."