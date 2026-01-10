Newcastle 3-3 Bournemouth (7-6 pens): Aaron Ramsdale penalty heroics send Magpies through after FA Cup third-round epic

Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved three penalties in a shootout to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup in an epic 3-3 draw which featured 95th and 122nd-minute equalisers for the home and away sides respectively.

The England international saved spot kicks from Evanilson, Alex Jimenez and eventually Bafode Diakite to send St James' Park into raptures after an instant classic that saw six goals, four lead changes and 45 shots in the 120-minute affair.

Bournemouth looked to have completed a shock second-half comeback when two goals in six minutes, from Alex Scott and David Brooks, cancelled out Harvey Barnes' Newcastle opener.

But, the Magpies had the last laugh in regular time when a Djorde Petrovic foul in the box prompted Anthony Gordon to slot home from the spot in the 95th minute to send the game to extra-time.

Gordon was pivotal once again at the end of a frenetic extra half an hour when his pinpoint cross allowed a rising Harvey Barnes to nod in at the back post for his second of the game after 118 minutes. He looked to have won the game for his side - but Marcus Tavernier capitalised on a Sven Botman error to unbelievably equalise in added time of extra-time.

The drama was - somehow - not over yet, as Barnes produced a brilliant ball across the face of goal which Gordon came achingly close to converting with the last kick of the game.

The result sends Newcastle into the FA Cup fourth round along with five other Premier League sides after holders Crystal Palace were knocked out by Macclesfield in the biggest upset in FA Cup history earlier on.

More to follow...