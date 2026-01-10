Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace: National League North Silkmen stun holders in biggest shock in FA Cup history

Non-League Macclesfield pulled off the biggest-ever FA Cup upset as they knocked out holders Crystal Palace in a remarkable 2-1 win at the third-round stage.

The Silkmen, reformed in 2020 after Macclesfield Town were wound up, sit 117 places below Palace in the pyramid - making this statistically the biggest cup shock in the competition's history - but out-fought and out-thought a flat Eagles side to make new history for a club rising from the ashes of the old.

All-action captain Paul Dawson headed Macclesfield in front two minutes before half-time, and Palace failed to muster a response before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead on the hour.

Yeremy Pino's 90th-minute free-kick set up a nervy finish through six minutes of time added on, but eight months after lifting the FA Cup to win their first major trophy, Palace surrendered it with a tame performance as Macclesfield fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate a famous victory.

Image: Goalscorer Paul Dawson celebrates with supporters following Macclesfield's shock 2-1 win against Crystal Palace

It was the first time the holders had lost to non-League opposition since Palace themselves beat Wolves back in 1909 while in the Southern League.

This was a day of celebration for Macclesfield, a club still coming to terms with the death of their 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod, killed in a car accident as he returned from their match at Bedford Town on December 16.

John Rooney's side paid tribute to McLeod with a performance full of spirit against a Palace side showing six changes but still including England internationals Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Palace did not get a sight of goal until the 13th minute, but Pino poked well wide. Christantus Uche was much closer with a wicked dipping shot in the 28th minute, but Max Dearnley barely had a save to make and Macclesfield's belief grew.

Josh Kay had just sent a shot wide when he was brought down by Kaden Rodney, and from the resulting free-kick Dawson became the latest man to expose Palace's vulnerability from set-pieces.

Image: Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrates after doubling Macclesfield's lead against cup holders Crystal Palace

The skipper had been sporting a bandage from the very early stages after a clash of heads. Sam Heathcote helped him rearrange the dressing as they waited for Luke Duffy to send in the free-kick, and seconds later he planted his header in the far corner.

Oliver Glasner responded with three half-time changes as Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes and Brennan Johnson came on but Palace still looked lethargic going forward, and increasingly nervous in defence.

After they hacked clear a threatening shot from Buckley-Ricketts, Guehi sold Walter Benitez shot with a back-header and D'Mani Mellor almost profited. James Edmondson then fired a free-kick wide.

Palace could not settle, and found themselves 2-0 down after an hour. It was a total mess. Mellor was screaming for a penalty when he fell under Chris Richards' challenge. Two attempted Palace clearances were blocked.

Lewis Fensome tried to bend in a shot but when that was deflected, Buckley-Ricketts stretched out a leg and the ball trickled past the wrong-footed Benitez.

Palace belatedly roused themselves. Uche dragged a shot narrowly wide, then had a header disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Wharton's shot was then deflected wide but Macclesfield were standing up well to the pressure until Mellor fouled Guehi on the edge of the box late on and Pino beat Dearnley with the free-kick. Too little, too late.

Image: Macclesfield's John Kay is chaired off the pitch by supporters after his team beat FA Cup holders Crystal Palace 2-1

Rooney: I thought we were incredible

Macclesfield boss John Rooney told the BBC:

"I can't believe it. Or get my head around it. I'm lost for words at the minute. I thought we were incredible from the first minute. I didn't see it coming, but I thought we deserved the win. We nullfied them to one chance in the first half. We were incredible to a man. You can see the joy in them out there.

"Dawson is one of them, he is unbelievable in the air. He scores goals from the field and can play centre half, he puts his head where his goals are. He has that passion and sometimes we have to rein him in a bit but he was incredible today. He is a class clown.

"I didn't think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day."

Rooney also paid an emotional tribute to former Macclesfield forward Ethan McLeod, who died in a car accident last month, aged 21, when driving back from the club's game at Bedford.

"I haven't really mentioned it much in January, I didn't want to put that extra pressure on the lads," John Rooney added.

"I had a nice message off his dad last night, and I was to send it to the lads or to tell them before the game, but I didn't really want to put that little extra bit of pressure on them with everything we've been through.

"So I thought I'd leave that until after the game. So it was tough. We need to go and see them (his parents) as well. It's been a really tough time.

"We've all stuck together through it. It's never, ever going to get easier. We've still got pictures up in the changing rooms that never go. It's been really tough."

Furious Glasner slams Palace performance

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner told the BBC:

"Congratulations to Macclesfield. We lacked any kind of quality today. Conceding a set-play from a header, we had to do better. The second goal was slapstick.

"And at the other end if you can't create clear-cut chances, it's just a lack of quality what we've shown today. We lost and we deserved to lose.

"I was looking for quality from everyone. I brought on more attacking players [at half-time], but I have no explanation for what I've seen today.

"You don't need tactics in these kinds of games. You just have to show what you're capable of, and show a little bit of pride and you'll perform in a different way.

"But today we lacked everything."

Morrison: Palace were embarrassing

Ex-Palace striker Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday:

"Palace were nowhere near good enough. Macclesfield were the better team, they were outstanding.

"Palace were an embarrassment. They thought they could just turn up at Macclesfield. It's nothing to do with the pitch, it's about can you go and compete, Macclesfield wanted it more than Palace."