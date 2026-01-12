FA Cup fourth-round draw: Macclesfield rewarded with home tie vs Brentford, Aston Villa to host Newcastle
Macclesfield will host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup; Aston Villa face Newcastle while Liam Rosenior returns to Hull City with Chelsea; Ties to be played across the weekend of February 14
Monday 12 January 2026 19:41, UK
Macclesfield's reward for beating FA Cup holders Crystal Palace is a home tie against Premier League opposition again in Brentford in the fourth round.
John Rooney's side stunned the Eagles in the biggest upset in FA Cup history in the third round and will now welcome the Bees in their next tie scheduled to take place the weekend of February 14.
Having already knocked off Tottenham, things won't get any easier for Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side welcome Newcastle to Villa Park. Elsewhere, Liam Rosenior will return to former club Hull City after the Tigers were drawn with Chelsea.
- FA Cup fixtures | Latest news
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Download the Sky Sports app | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp
A rematch from last season's tournament could be in store at the Etihad as Manchester City landed a home tie against either Salford City or Swindon. The winner of Monday night's game between Liverpool and Barnsley will also play at home to Brighton after the Seagulls eliminated Manchester United.
Arsenal will welcome Wigan Athletic to the Emirates, while Grimsby Town will be looking to take another Premier League scalp this term after being drawn at home to Wolves.
Other Premier League clubs Fulham, Sunderland, West Ham and Leeds have all been drawn away from home and will face Stoke City, Oxford United, Burton Albion and Birmingham City respectively.
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full:
- Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton
- Stoke City vs Fulham
- Oxford United vs Sunderland
- Southampton vs Leicester City
- Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
- Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
- Hull City vs Chelsea
- Burton Albion vs West Ham
- Burnley vs Mansfield Town
- Norwich City vs West Brom
- Port Vale vs Bristol City
- Grimsby Town vs Wolves
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle
- Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon
- Macclesfield vs Brentford
- Birmingham City vs Leeds United
Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26
Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026
Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026
Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026
Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026
Final: Saturday May 16 2026