FA Cup fourth-round draw: Macclesfield rewarded with home tie vs Brentford, Aston Villa to host Newcastle

Macclesfield's reward for beating FA Cup holders Crystal Palace is a home tie against Premier League opposition again in Brentford in the fourth round.

John Rooney's side stunned the Eagles in the biggest upset in FA Cup history in the third round and will now welcome the Bees in their next tie scheduled to take place the weekend of February 14.

Image: Goalscorer Paul Dawson celebrates with supporters following Macclesfield's shock 2-1 win against Crystal Palace

Having already knocked off Tottenham, things won't get any easier for Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side welcome Newcastle to Villa Park. Elsewhere, Liam Rosenior will return to former club Hull City after the Tigers were drawn with Chelsea.

Image: Liam Rosenior will return to former club Hull City after they were drawn against Chelsea.

A rematch from last season's tournament could be in store at the Etihad as Manchester City landed a home tie against either Salford City or Swindon. The winner of Monday night's game between Liverpool and Barnsley will also play at home to Brighton after the Seagulls eliminated Manchester United.

Arsenal will welcome Wigan Athletic to the Emirates, while Grimsby Town will be looking to take another Premier League scalp this term after being drawn at home to Wolves.

Other Premier League clubs Fulham, Sunderland, West Ham and Leeds have all been drawn away from home and will face Stoke City, Oxford United, Burton Albion and Birmingham City respectively.

Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton

Stoke City vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Southampton vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Chelsea

Burton Albion vs West Ham

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs West Brom

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Key dates for the FA Cup 2025/26

Fourth round: Saturday February 14 2026

Fifth round: Saturday March 7 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday April 4 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday April 25 2026

Final: Saturday May 16 2026