Viktor Gyokeres: Did Arsenal striker's goal and assist at Chelsea in Carabao Cup show he is getting used to Mikel Arteta's set-up?

It was as if it was written. Ben White crossed and Viktor Gyokeres put the ball in the net from close range. Both of them were team-mates at Brighton's youth team and one of their coaches? Liam Rosenior.

But this was not just a friendly reunion. With a goal and an assist in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Rosenior's Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, this may just be the day where Gyokeres really showed his worth.

Gyokeres' goal was a tap-in with the goal gaping, his assist for Martin Zubimendi looked like a simple flick. But there was more to it than that, as both had one thing in common: he was surrounded by multiple players.

For his goal, two Chelsea players were stretching for the ball as he bundled the ball home. For Zubimendi's goal, the Spaniard had space to finish because Arsenal's centre forward had attracted three players around him before laying it off.

It was another reminder that Gyokeres is the Premier League player afforded the least amount of space by defenders. But this may be the performance that shows the Swedish forward is finally getting to grips with his Arsenal challenge.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres is given by far less space to operate than any other Premier League player

Attracting defenders has been the big plus-point from Gyokeres this season. It did not go unnoticed that two out of Arsenal's three goals came from open play crosses.

Creating the space for those crossers and other key attackers is the skill that Mikel Arteta, who has kept picking him, values in him most - in an Arsenal side who have barely played with a natural centre forward for the last three seasons.

"The expectation is always to score, and we demand much more than that," said Arteta of Gyokeres after the Chelsea game, branding it a "really good performance". "Viktor has been exceptional in many departments.

"What he brings to the team, it's a lot. Sometimes I understand that people cannot appreciate it, we certainly do that and on top of that he got rewarded with a goal."

Amidst the noise surrounding his lack of goals, there were signs beneath the surface that Gyokeres was starting to offer more.

That even came in the first half at Stamford Bridge, where the Swede rolled away from a defender saw a deflected shot whistle past the far corner.

In another 3-2 away win - this time at Bournemouth - Gyokeres occupied multiple defenders as he chased a Gabriel Martinelli flick-on. Those defenders were dragged away, leaving Declan Rice on the edge of the box to get a Martin Odegaard flick and score his first goal of the night.

Rice recognised it: "Without him making that run from Gabi [Martinelli's] flick and holding it, and setting it to Martin, the goal would not have happened for us to turn the game on its head.

"I see this guy every day. I see his finishing, how hard he hits a ball. When that space arrives for him and the ball's arriving at his feet to score goals, he will 100 per cent score.

"But defenders in the Premier League want to be able stop Viktor Gyokeres because he's one of the best strikers in the world - naturally when you play the best players.

"It's tough for him because he's got two defenders on him all game, so he has to use his strength or whatever he can to help the team.

"Trust me, he's doing unbelievably for us. We wouldn't be where we are without him."

So maybe this is the start of a brighter period ahead for Gyokeres - but there is still work to do. Consistency is key - and we have been here with the Arsenal striker before.

Gyokeres scored twice against Atletico Madrid, got another against Burnley 10 days later - but then dipped off. He got a confidence-boosting penalty at Everton.

"Of course, his best quality is putting the ball in the back of the net, but he was in those positions many times today," said Arteta. A few more goals in the coming games and Gyokeres may move away from all the negative tags he has been handed lately.