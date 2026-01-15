FIFA Women's Champions Cup: Sky Sports to show Final Stage of inaugural tournament

Sky and FIFA have agreed an exclusive new partnership which will see the Final Stage of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland on January 28 and February 1

The tournament unites the six continental champions, who compete for the title in seasons where the FIFA Women's Club World Cup is not held, and following two early round fixtures, four sides remain for the showcase event in London.

Sky Sports will exclusively broadcast all matches, kicking off with Gotham FC vs SC Corinthians (12.30pm) and Arsenal Women vs ASFAR (6pm), with both semi-finals being held at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday, January 28.

The third-place play-off (2.45pm) and final (6pm) will then be hosted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium four days later on Sunday, February 1.

Sky's coverage of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup will feature Izzy Christiansen, Caroline Barker, Natalie Gedra, Ellen Ellard and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

As the UK's leading investor in women's sports rights, Sky Sports proudly broadcast over 75 per cent of all televised women's sport in 2025 and brings fans an unrivalled year-round offering, including football, golf, cricket, netball, tennis, motorsport and rugby league.