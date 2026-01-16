Jean-Philippe Mateta transfer news: Crystal Palace striker open to new challenge amid Premier League interest

Crystal Palace face losing another key player with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta open to a new challenge.

There is a real chance that Mateta could join captain Marc Guehi in leaving the club this month.

Guehi is set to join Manchester City, while Palace boss Oliver Glasner also confirmed his exit at the end of the season on Friday.

The Eagles could now also be set to lose their main goal scorer, Mateta, with the France international open to a new challenge.

Image: Mateta is open to a new challenge and could leave Crystal Palace this month

The 28-year-old wants to play for a Champions League club or a club that have a good chance of playing in the competition next season.

Juventus and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

But the ex-Mainz striker would not want to move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey at this stage of his career.

Glasner revealed on Friday that Mateta, who has 18 months left on his contract, could leave if the price was right.

Mateta is open to a new opportunity because he wants to give himself the best possible chance of playing in the World Cup for France this summer.