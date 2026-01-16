Oliver Glasner to leave Crystal Palace: Austrian manager will not renew contract when it expires at end of season

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has revealed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, citing his desire for a "new challenge" after nearly two years at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian put an end to months of speculation over his future ahead of Saturday's game at Sunderland by explaining he had told Palace owner Steve Parish as far back as October that he would not be renewing his existing deal.

Glasner has long been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park after a number of public frustrations over transfer business during last summer's window, and what he suggested was a failure to build on last season's historic FA Cup victory and only a second ever season in Europe.

The manager, who had already revealed captain Guehi is on the verge of being sold, said he kept the news secret because of the club's busy schedule during the final months of 2025, and had only told his players earlier on Friday ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

He said: "A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break.

"We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It's best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. I told the team today, because I think now it's important to have clarity.

"We had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

Glasner would not be drawn on the exact reasoning behind his departure but said it had not been influenced by their January business, and that he has not spoken to any other club about his next position.

He said: "I told Steve I'm just looking for a new challenge. I told him in October, it's nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written or said that is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond. We have a great relationship, and we're always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.

As well as his own departure, Glasner revealed captain Marc Guehi is in the final stages of completing a move away from the club in January

"I haven't spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history. We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.

"We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the play-off draw and I had a look at the draw tree, it'll be quite interesting who we could play in our section.

"I will do everything to help bring a trophy back to Selhurst Park."

Glasner: I wanted to announce departure before transfer window

Glasner said his personal preference had been to announce his departure before the start of the winter transfer window to avoid speculation that the club's January business had influenced his decision - but had been talked out of the idea.

He suggested instead the clarity over his future could act as a catalyst for the club's faltering system. They have failed to win any of their last nine games in all competitions.

"I spoke with Steve, I wanted to maybe announce it before the transfer window because of these rumours about my decision being influenced, but we decided it wasn't the best moment and the signing of Brennan Johnson was a great signing for the club early in the window," he said.

"Then, with this tight schedule I didn't want to do it after winning five games in a row because maybe you'll lose one and I know what is responsible for this!

"I felt this was a good moment to maybe help get the turnaround to start winning. That's the best thing we can do for Crystal Palace."