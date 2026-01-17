Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal denied 'clear penalty' for Ola Aina handball in draw at Nottingham Forest
Arsenal had a strong penalty shout in the latter stages of their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest; Ola Aina appeared to 'scoop' the ball with his hand near the byline and PGMO said it was not a penalty as the ball hit his shoulder first; Mikel Arteta says the PGMO's explanation was "wrong"
Saturday 17 January 2026 21:08, UK
Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side should have been given a "clear penalty" for Ola Aina's handball incident in the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest - and that the PGMO's explanation as to why it wasn't given is "not right".
Late on in the game, Aina appeared to steer the ball with his arm near the byline as he tried to keep the ball in before conceding a corner.
Referee Michael Oliver did not give the decision on-field despite protests from Gabriel Jesus - while VAR Darren England took a long look at the incident but said the ball was "played off Aina's shoulder first", while his arm was also in a "natural position".
Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal - report & highlights
Arteta told TNT Sports after the game: "The clear penalty that we cannot forget. That is a clear penalty in the box that's not been given. Those are the margins.
"I saw it live, I saw it here. I saw it now again. It's very unnecessary but he brings the ball in with his hand."
Arteta disputed the PGMO's explanation that because the ball touched Aina's shoulder first, it should not be a penalty is "not right" - appearing to claim that the shoulder touch is irrelevant given the "intention" of the arm action.
"They are right, it hits the shoulder. Then he takes the ball with his hand," said Arteta in his press conference.
"The explanation is not right. The rest, the order [of what it hits] is ok, the timing and the intention of the player is very clear. If not, I wouldn't be sitting here saying in my opinion, it's a very clear penalty."
Dyche: If you gave that as a penalty, you should cancel football
Forest boss Sean Dyche branded the appeals for a penalty as "ridiculous" and says football should be "cancelled" if penalties are given for incidents like Aina's.
"If these start getting given, we might as well leave it," said Dyche.
"You never know but I think that's ridiculous. We have to be careful with these. You might as well cancel football if you give that one."
Dyche also felt Forest should have had a penalty of their own as Jurrien Timber fouled Callum Hudson-Odoi right on the edge of the box.
Timber appeared to clip Hudson-Odoi near the penalty area line and there was also contact between the pair as the Forest winger entered the box. Referee Oliver gave a free-kick instead of a penalty and VAR England stuck with the call.
"What about our one?" said Dyche. "It was right on the line of the box. They're staying it's outside but he's in full flight, going into the box. He's going to get there."