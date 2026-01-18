Women's FA Cup round-up: Vivianne Miedema bags brace from bench as Man City breeze past Bournemouth

Vivianne Miedema came off the bench to score twice as Women's Super League leaders Manchester City routed Bournemouth 6-0 to take their place in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Goals from Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs' quickfire double had City 4-0 ahead at the break, with Miedema wrapping up a comprehensive victory over the National League Southern Premier Division side.

Top-flight strugglers Liverpool also hit six with Denise O'Sullivan, Mia Enderby, Martha Thomas, Gemma Bonner, Alice Bergstrom and Alejandra Bernabe on target in a 6-0 demolition of fourth-tier London Bees.

Manchester United enjoyed a 5-0 win over National League Northern Premier Division leaders Burnley with Maya Le Tissier, Julia Zigiotti, Simi Awujo, Lea Schuller and Layla Drury on the scoresheet, while second-half goals from Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Kim Little were enough to see off Aston Villa 2-0.

Bethany England, Drew Spence and Lenna Gunning-Williams scored as Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0 in an all-WSL clash, and Amalie Thestrup's hat-trick was the most notable contribution to Charlton's 10-0 drubbing of Swindon.

Image: Miedema wrapped up a comprehensive victory for the WSL leaders

Madison Haley, from the penalty spot, and Jelena Cankovic struck late in either half to ease Brighton to a 2-0 win over WSL2 club Nottingham Forest, while Emily Syme completed a double deep into extra-time to edge Bristol City to a 2-1 win at Southampton.

Elsewhere, Birmingham won 6-2 at Hull, Charlie Devlin's double was enough to see Sheffield United past WSL2 rivals Ipswich and Oxford saw off Middlesbrough, while Chatham got the better of York 3-0 in a showdown between two fourth-tier outfits.

When is the fifth round draw?

The Women's FA Cup fifth round draw will take place on Monday.

Fifth round ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday February 22.