Nick Woltemade struggling to fill Alexander Isak void at Newcastle - Hits and misses

Nick Woltemade made an instant impact in September, scoring on his Newcastle debut against Wolves. He left Molineux four months later knowing he should have struck against the Premier League's bottom club again.

Two first-half headers were miscued. The second was an awkward one, which he did well to loop just off target, but the first should have been converted by the 6ft 6in striker.

His frustration was clear to see as he took his place in the dugout after his second-half substitution and with just two goals in his past 13 appearances, he will be understandably questioning how to get back to scoring ways.

Woltemade's Newcastle team-mates are playing their part. There were 34 crosses in total sent in by the visitors on Sunday. But, as Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp pointed out afterwards, too often Newcastle's attackers - including Woltemade - were on their heels.

Succeeding Alexander Isak as Newcastle's frontman is no easy task and, at 23, Woltemade has time on his side. But right now Newcastle need more from their big man to maintain their push for the European spots and cup competitions.

Peter Smith

On the same day an injury-laden Aston Villa side fell to a frustrating 1-0 loss to Everton at home, Donyell Malen scored on his debut for Roma.

Questions were already being raised about his exit but the club sanctioned his departure on Friday, despite being joint-second in goals scored across all competitions this season, and were described as being down to the "bare bones" by Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp two days later against the Toffees.

Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers enduring tough afternoons at Villa Park and Emery's options on the bench were limited.

Evann Guessand, who is yet to score in the Premier League, was thrust into the game following an injury to John McGinn in the first half and marked the only forward the Villa boss had at his disposal. But the problems don't stop there.

McGinn will now join Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana on the sidelines due to injury.

Emery's spiky post-match interview after the game seemed like more than just frustration following the defeat. Was this another case of a manager speaking out in public to get a message across to his bosses?

Lewis Jones

Image: James Garner was the star man at Villa Park

Everton were organised, aggressive and composed in their win over Aston Villa and at the heart of it all was James Garner. He stitched phases together and broke Villa's momentum whenever it threatened to build.

There were striking similarities with another midfielder currently enjoying his moment in the spotlight. Watch Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest and you see the same profile of player. Anderson's recent burst into the England set-up has been built on those exact qualities - an ability to influence games without demanding constant attention. Garner, on this evidence, is cut from the same cloth.

England's midfield picture is evolving. New faces are emerging, fresh profiles being trusted by Thomas Tuchel, who was in attendance at Villa Park. Anderson has already forced his way into the conversation with performances full of purpose and personality. Garner's display here felt like a statement that he belongs in that same discussion.

Lewis Jones

Results had already been bad for Wolves before Rob Edwards took over on November 12, but they quickly got even worse. They lost each of his first seven and scored just three goals. The outlook was bleak.

In fairness, the outlook is still bleak. Wolves are now 14 points from safety, with 16 games to play, after a goalless draw at home to Newcastle. Getting out of this predicament will take the mother of all turnarounds, but, if recent weeks are anything to go by, they are going to give it all they have.

The numbers in the graphic below illustrate the pretty starkly contrasting attacking numbers from Edwards' first seven games in charge compared to the last four.

Image: Wolves' Premier League record under Rob Edwards

They were four unbeaten in all competitions before the Magpies' visit and, clearly buoyed by that run, never once looked like a team sat bottom of the Premier League pile. There was confidence going forward, solidity at the back and, crucially, the crowd were with the players. It took 85 minutes for Newcastle to muster their first shot on target.

Another point on the board means it will take just four now to surpass Derby's infamous tally of 11. Any worry of beating that will surely be quickly extinguished, but what happens next is anyone's guess.

Dan Long