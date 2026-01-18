Aston Villa 0-1 Everton: Thierno Barry does Arsenal huge favour in Premier League title race

Aston Villa missed the chance to put pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Everton.

Thierno Barry's second-half goal landed the spoils and broke Villa's 11-game winning run at Villa Park, meaning Arsenal will end the weekend seven points clear at the top.

Barry's clever 59th-minute winner came courtesy of a defensive howler by Pau Torres, a goalkeeping error by Emiliano Martinez.

There was a shade of controversy minutes before the opening goal as James Garner, already on a booking, looked to have cynically fouled Morgan Rogers on the edge of the area, but no foul was awarded.

It was a disjointed performance from Villa that lacked quality in the final third although Evann Guessand did hit the crossbar and the otherwise wasteful Morgan Rogers drew a spectacular save out of Jordan Pickford.

David Moyes will be relieved his side were able to get the job done after they had a goal controversially ruled out in the first half after Harrison Armstrong was deemed to have been interfering from an offside position after Jake O'Brien had headed in.

Player ratings: Aston Villa:Martinez (5), Cash (6), Konsa (7), Pau (4), Maatsen (6), Bogarde (6), Tielemans (7), McGinn (6), Buendia (5), Rogers (5), Watkins (5)



Subs:Guessand (6), Digne (6), Hemmings (6)



Everton:Pickford (8), Patterson (7), O’Brien (8), Tarkowski (8), Mykolenko (7), Garner (8), Rohl (7), Armstrong (7), McNeil (7), Grealish (7), Barry (8)



Subs:Beto (7)



Player of the Match:James Garner

Considering the mass absentees for Everton, this was a fantastic result and execution of a gameplan by Moyes.

The Toffees are now just four points behind city rivals Liverpool - who currently occupy fourth position - and are also in contention for European contention.

