Africa Cup of Nations final: Senegal's 'shameful' walk-off mars victory over Morocco as Sadio Mane slams 'sad' incident

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says the image of Africa is "shameful" after Senegal walked off the pitch during the Africa Cup of Nations final when a penalty was awarded against them.

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala pointed to the spot in stoppage time following a VAR check for Malick Diouf's challenge on Brahim Diaz, which prompted Senegal boss Pape Thiaw, who was already unhappy with a disallowed goal for his side, to send his players to the dressing room.

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane ordered his Senegal team-mates to return to the pitch, and when they did following a 16-minute delay, Morocco's Diaz saw his Paneka penalty saved by Edouard Mendy, sending the final to extra time.

Pape Gueye then struck the winner for Senegal with Morocco boss Regragui left disgusted by what he had seen.

"The image we've given of Africa is shameful," he said. "A coach who asks his players to leave the field...what Pape did does not honour Africa.

"Thiaw wasn't classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants. We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes."

Thiaw said he regretted taking his players off the pitch.

"I don't want to go over all the incidents. I apologise for the football," he told BeIN Sports.

"After reflecting on it, I made them come back [on the pitch] - you can react in the heat of the moment.

"We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn't have done it, but it's done and now we present our apologies to football."

Image: Sadio Mane is hoisted aloft by his team-mates

Mane added: "It would have been really a shame and sad to see this kind of thing, this kind of scenario happen. Imagine, just imagine for a second, going into the locker rooms and the football match stopped there. I think that would convey a negative image of our football; I think Africa today does not deserve that.

"African football has evolved in an incredible way and the proof is that it is followed all over the world. So, on my side, I did what I had to do, after I think we also had a bit of luck to have a goalkeeper like Edouard Mendy, who saved us once again, so, I think otherwise overall in the match, Senegal deserved to win."

Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara revealed the role Mane played in restarting the match.

"We knew that today it was important to win this trophy, we were all determined to win it thanks to Sadio and we saw what he did today, it is just incredible," he said.

"Well, we were in the dressing rooms, I was thinking of going with the 10 others, I think it was only him (Mane) who came in shouting, shouting at us to get out and go finish the match, so at the end he was right, we went out, we listened to him because when Sadio speaks everyone listens, we listened to him and finally it went well for us."