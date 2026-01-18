Africa Cup of Nations final: Senegal crowned champions after walking off pitch in penalty protest against Morocco and hosts' Panenka miss

Pape Gueye's stunner in extra time secured Senegal a second Africa Cup of Nations success after a dramamtic and controversial 1-0 victory over host nation Morocco.

Gueye's thunderbolt in the fourth minute of extra time settled a final that was filled with controversy.

It came after dramatic scenes in stoppage time of normal time when Senegal coach Pape Thiaw, who was also angered by a disallowed goal for his side, took his Senegal players off the field following the decision to award the Atlas Lions a controversial last-gasp penalty.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Substitute Ismaila Sarr thought he had won it for Senegal until referee Jean-Jacques Ndala ruled out his header for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Achraf Hakimi, and the the drama continued into the last minute of the scheduled eight minutes of added time when, having been advised to review Malick Diouf's challenge on Diaz, the referee pointed to the spot, prompting a furious Thiaw to send most of his players to the dressing room.

Chaos ensued at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat with no-one particularly knowing how the game was going to end as Senegal temporarily refused to finish the game.

With the clock still running, after some encouragement from Sadio Mane, the Senegal players re-emerged in the 20th minute of stoppage time but incredibly, Diaz, who was the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, saw his weakly attempted Panenka penalty saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Morocco spurned the chance of a first continental title in 50 years.

I'm not sure I've seen a more dramatic turnaround in a major cup final. Morocco were one kick away from being the champions. Brahim Diaz. Extraordinary.

It sent the final to extra time and Thiaw's men, fuelled by a sense of injustice, regrouped and forced their way in front when Gueye surged forward and blasted a left-foot piledriver past Bounou and into the top corner.

Bounou went on to deny Cherif Ndiaye a second with a stunning double save but Gueye's contribution ultimately proved decisive for Senegal.

Image: Pape Gueye's stunner sealed AFCON glory for Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly, who was suspended for the final but celebrated with his team in full kit, was given the Africa Cup of Nations trophy by FIFA president Gianni Infantino but handed it to Mane, who fittingly lifted it in what could have been his final appearance for Senegal at AFCON.

A walk off, a panenka miss and a stunner! How the drama unfolded? 90+2: Senegal have a goal disallowed.



90+8: Morocco win a controversial penalty in the final moments of stoppage time.



90+12: The Senegal players leave the pitch in protest



90+20: The Senegal players eventually return to field



90+24: Brahim Diaz sensationally tries a Panenka from the spot and Edouard Mendy saves it



Extra time (94): Pape Gueye smashes Senegal in front with goal that eventually seals his side AFCON success.

In pictures: AFCON final descends into chaos...

Image: Despair for host nation Morocco

Image: Senegal's Pape Gueye celebrates after scoring

Image: Brahim Diaz missed his Panenka penalty

Image: The managers were deep in discussion as the Senegal players left the field

Image: Diouf was adjudged to have fouled Diaz in the penalty area

Mane the peacemaker - 'That shows the great man he is'

Image: Sadio Mane is hoisted aloft by his team-mates

When his team-mates returned to the dressing room, it was notable that Sadio Mane was the player who stayed out.

He was the one who appeared to get the Senegal players back out onto the pitch so that the game could finish.

The former Liverpool forward also went over to the Senegal fans at full-time to calm them down as trouble threatened to escalate at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

"He went back to the dressing room and brought those players back," former Morocco international Hassan Kachloul said on E4.

"That shows the great man he is.

"Africa football was losing and world football was losing. Sadio Mane was the man to bring them back on."

'Walk off not a good look' Former Wimbledon forward Efan Ekoku on Pape Thiaw's decision to take his Senegal players off:



"It [the penalty award] was soft.



"It was foolish and reckless by El Hadji Malick Diouf, but the decision had been made and the players have to abide by that.



"You cannot do that [leave the pitch]. However aggrieved you feel at it you have got to let the referee and the rules [make the decision]... I have got some sympathy, but this is not a good look."

Diaz's 'nightmare' moment

While it was joy for Senegal it was despair for Morocco - and in particular Brahim Diaz.

One of the stars of the tournament with five goals and finishing as the top scorer, his AFCON will now be remembered for that Panenka penalty miss.

Described on social media as a candiate for the worst penalty in football history, Diaz was left visibly shocked and he had tears in his eyes as he finished the game on the bench.

It will be a moment he will replay in his mind over and over again in the coming weeks.

"To do that it spoils everything Brahim Diaz has done well in this tournament," former Nigeria captain John Obi Mike said on E4.

"He is going to be devastated. This is going to be tough on him, for weeks, for months."

Kachoul added: "I think Brahim Diaz is going to have a lot of nightmares in the coming days, but that is part of football life.

"Diaz must have changed his mind a few times before kicking that ball. Unfortunately for Morocco, they paid the price."