Scotland: World Cup warm-up games against Japan and Curacao confirmed at Hampden Park as Steve Clarke's side countdown to finals

Scotland will face Japan and Curacao in their two home friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

The match against Japan - who were the first nation to qualify for the tournament - will take place on March 28 (5pm kick-off) at Hampden Park.

It will be the team's first game back at the national stadium since qualification was confirmed.

Image: Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 at Hampden Park to qualify for the World Cup

Head coach Steve Clarke's side will then face Curacao - the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup - on May 30 (1pm kick-off).

That fixture against former Rangers boss Dick Advocaat's side will give supporters one last chance to see the team before they fly off to the USA.

Who Scotland face at the World Cup

Scotland's World Cup Group C games Haiti vs Scotland - June 14, Boston, 2am (UK time)

Scotland vs Morocco - June 19, Boston, 11pm (UK time)

Scotland vs Brazil - June 24, Miami, 11pm (UK time)

Scotland's World Cup opener is against Haiti on June 14 in Boston as the nation return to the men's World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Scotland then face Morocco on June 19, also at the Gillette Stadium, and end their Group C fixtures against five-time winners Brazil in Miami on June 24.

Clarke explains home friendlies

"I'm delighted to confirm our two home friendly opponents," said Clarke.

"Following our normal approach of arranging tough friendly fixtures, we were pleased to secure the visit of Japan - who are in the top 20 of FIFA's World Rankings.

"We're also looking forward to welcoming Curacao to Glasgow, which should give us a feel for the CONCACAF federation before our game against Haiti.

Image: A goalless draw secured Curacao's place at the World Cup

"It will be great to meet up with the squad for the first time since that crazy, momentous night, when they took us back to the World Cup after such a long time.

"We can spend the first day reminiscing but then it's back to the serious business of preparing for the summer."

The Scottish FA will announce two away friendlies in due course, in addition to these games at Hampden Park.

Previous meetings

This will be Japan's first visit to Barclays Hampden, but the two countries have played each other on three occasions - with two goalless draws and a win for Samurai Blue.

One of those stalemates did result in Scotland winning the Kirin Cup - hosted by Japan - back in 2006.

This is the first time that Scotland will go head-to-head with Curacao.