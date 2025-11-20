Steve Clarke: Scotland boss' future to be discussed following World Cup qualification, reveals SFA CEO Ian Maxwell

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is yet to hold talks with the Scottish FA over his future, according to CEO Ian Maxwell.

The 62-year-old became the first Scotland boss to lead the country to three major tournaments, following Tuesday's win over Denmark that secured World Cup qualification.

Clarke has been described as a "revelation" by Maxwell, having previously led Scotland to successive European Championships.

While his contract expires at the end of next summer's tournament in Canada, Mexico and USA, Maxwell says World Cup preparation is the focus, not contract talks.

"It's ironic that there's a contract extension conversation when just after the Euros, a lot of the country wanted his contract to be ended at that point," the SFA chief executive told Sky Sports News.

"We're just enjoying the moment, revelling in the fact that we're there. We've got all these conversations to have. We've got all the preparation to get through, and that's got to be the focus at the moment. We've genuinely not discussed it.

"It's all been focused on getting to the World Cup. He was very clear that that was an ambition, particularly when we've done back-to-back Euros obviously.

"The World Cup was the missing one. He and his squad have been very focused on getting there, and there has been genuinely no discussion about anything other than let's get there, and now we'll focus on making it as good as we can."

Maxwell: Succession planning always ongoing

In March, Clarke said he was 75 per cent certain he would leave at the end of his current deal, but added that the next year would decide his future.

The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock manager also added that he was "open to other suggestions" when asked if a return to club management could be on the cards.

However, after World Cup qualification was secured, Clarke said "the door is always open" to an extension.

Either way, Maxwell insists the Scottish FA is making contingency plans should the man who has managed the most games as national team boss depart.

"There's always a bit of a succession plan," Maxwell added. "You're always aware that managers can leave jobs for a variety of different reasons. It's my job to be aware of who's out there and that's a bit of an ongoing process to be fair.

"That never changes. You've always got half an eye."

Arise Sir Steve Clarke?

The Tartan Army and more have called for Clarke to be recognised for his achievements as Scotland boss, with a statue at Hampden Park and knighthood on the ideas list - and Maxwell is fully on board.

He added: "I've seen a few clamours for Sir Steve Clarke titles to be given out, and I think he absolutely deserves it, and we'd love to see that.

"He surpassed anything anybody would have thought. I think that's fair to say. Six-and-a-half years ago, when we gave him the job, if anybody had said this is what the qualification achievements are going to be over the next four tournaments, everybody in the country would have bitten their hand off for it.

Steve Clarke's Scotland record Games managed - 74

Won - 33

Drawn - 16

Lost - 25

Winning percentage - 45%

Goals scored - 108

Goals conceded - 98

"He's been an absolute revelation. I can't speak highly enough of him. I can't speak highly enough of the group of players. I'm delighted for all of them because they put so much into it.

"It means as much to them as it does to anybody else. It's been a fantastic achievement and one that I'm sure and I hope that he'll take a bit of time now and just sit back and enjoy it.

"Knowing Steve, he'll be very quickly focused on the summer. As soon as the draws come out, he'll be over to go and help us look at base camps and understand where we're going to train just to make sure that we're as prepared as we can be. It's been a phenomenal run for him."