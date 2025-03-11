Steve Clarke on Scotland future: 75 per cent chance I will leave after 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says there is a 75 per cent chance he will leave his role after the 2026 World Cup.

The former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock manager has already led Scotland to consecutive European Championships, and his next target will be retaining their place in the top tier of the Nations League - with a two-legged play-off against Greece this month.

His attention will then turn to securing qualification to a first men's World Cup since 1998 - with Greece, Belarus and either Portugal or Denmark lying in Scotland's way.

Image: Clarke has led Scotland to consecutive European Championships

Clarke - who took over from Alex McLeish in 2019 - is out of contract after the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, and the 61-year-old admits he may not renew that deal.

"I'll go on percentage - 75 per cent," he said, when asked how likely he was to leave after the World Cup campaign. "That's something that I haven't spoken to my bosses about.

"But at this moment in time, I'm happy to run my contract down. And I want to go to America. That's the bottom line. I want to help this group of players to get to the World Cup in America."

Steve Clarke's Scotland record Matches: 64

Won: 27

Drawn: 15

Lost: 22

Win percentage: 42.2%

Despite their Euros success, Scotland missed out on the 2022 Qatar World Cup following a play-off loss to Ukraine - and Clarke admits the next 12 months will decide his future.

He added: "I've still got 10 big games this year to determine my future moving forward.

"I've decided that I want to run the contract down. Obviously, if we have a fantastic year and get to the World Cup and do well at the World Cup, maybe somebody will persuade me to stay.

"Whether I stay here or whether I go somewhere else, the next year can determine my future. I think it's a little bit too early to be talking about me leaving or me staying."

Image: Scotland are unbeaten in three games under Steve Clarke, beating Poland and Croatia, plus drawing with Portugal

When asked if he still had ambitions to return to club management, the former St Mirren and Chelsea defender said: "I'm always open to other suggestions.

"I've enjoyed being the head coach of Scotland. I'm determined to enjoy this year being the head coach of Scotland. We'll see where that takes us."