Scotland: Uncapped Lennon Miller, James Wilson in as Lewis Ferguson returns for Nations League play-off against Greece

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named uncapped 18-year-olds Lennon Miller and James Wilson in his squad for this month's Nations League play-off against Greece.

Hearts striker Wilson had previously made just one appearance for the under-19s, and has scored five goals in 17 Scottish Premiership appearances this season.

The high school student told Sky Sports News in January he would "love to play for Scotland" - now he has a chance to become the first forward to score for the national side since June 2024.

Miller has made over 60 appearances for Motherwell since breaking into the first-team and stepped up to captain the side, including in their League Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The midfielder - who was Motherwell's youngest-ever player and goalscorer - was the subject of failed bids from European clubs in the summer transfer window and has also caught the eye of Clarke.

Lewis Ferguson returns to the squad for the first time in a year following an ACL injury that forced him to miss the Euros. The Bologna captain's last Scotland appearance came in a defeat to Northern Ireland last March.

Ferguson, 25, has 12 caps and has been a regular with the Serie A side since recovering from his injury.

Celtic-bound Kieran Tierney - who last played at the Euros where he suffered a hamstring injury - is also back having returned to action at Arsenal, replacing Greg Taylor, who has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead.

Kevin Nisbet returns too and could earn his first cap since a second-half substitute appearance against Georgia in June 2023. The Aberdeen striker - who was named in the October Nations League squad - has scored five goals in his last six games for the Dons.

Elsewhere, Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly and uncapped Max Johnston of Sturm Graz are back in the squad, with the likes of Robby McCrorie, Ryan Gauld, Lewis Morgan, Connor Barron, Lawrence Shankland plus injured duo Ben Doak and Lyndon Dykes out.

English-born striker George Hirst could be handed a late call-up too, with Clake revealing paperwork has delayed the inclusion of the Ipswich Town player.

Victory over Greece will keep Scotland in League A of the Nations League, whereas defeat would see them drop down a division.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), Liam Kelly (Rangers), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Preston North End), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Napoli).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Kevin Nisbet (Aberdeen), James Wilson (Heart of Midlothian).