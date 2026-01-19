FREE STREAM: Tottenham boss Thomas Frank gives press conference ahead of Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch live as Thomas Frank speaks to the media ahead of Tottenham's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night

Thomas Frank is expected to remain in charge for Tottenham's Champions League game at home to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

But the Spurs boss is under increasing pressure to keep his job in north London after Saturday's dismal 2-1 home defeat to West Ham.

Frank will face the media at 3.30pm on Monday ahead of the visit of Dortmund - and you can stream his press conference right here.

And remember, you can follow the latest transfer news every day with the dedicated Sky Sports Transfer Centre, and Spurs news in our dedicated club blog.

Looking for dedicated news about your club? Bookmark your Premier League club's page here for live updates and transfer developments.

Club news, transfers and gossip: Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Nottingham Forest | Sunderland | Tottenham | West Ham | Wolves

Follow an EFL club? Track the latest news from the Championship, League One and League Two. For WSL news, Sky Sports has you covered with a dedicated live blog, and you will find Scottish Premiership live news right here.