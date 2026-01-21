Thomas Frank: Under-pressure Tottenham boss says 'magic' Borussia Dortmund win shows 'we're on same page'

Under-pressure Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank hailed their "magic" Champions League home win over Borussia Dortmund as evidence that everyone at the club is "on the same page".

First-half goals from Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke gave Spurs a 2-0 victory over 10-man Dortmund, which lifted Frank's side into the top eight automatic qualification places.

But domestic results have put the Dane under huge pressure, with last Saturday's home loss to lowly London rivals West Ham sparking boos and chants from his own fans of "sacked in the morning".

Despite a turbulent week, in which his future was in serious doubt amid talks with the club's hierarchy over lunch on Monday, Frank bounced back on Tuesday night as Spurs fans cheered off their team for the first time in 2026 following a five-game winless start to the new year.

"That energy between the fans and the players was magic," he said at his post-match press conference.

Asked if this performance proved he was worth sticking with, Frank smiled: "I think it's about the team and everything, but of course I understand the question.

"What I feel the whole time is the staff is with us, I think the players are with us, the ownership, everyone wants the same thing and we're on the same page.

"We do a lot of things in the right direction and today was a big performance and a big win. Of course, I'm very aware of that, but I'm also very aware that this we have done and we need to keep that consistency and turn that a little bit.

Image: Cristian Romero (right) hit Spurs' opener

"As I say, some of the other games we easily could have won. Now we need to build on this.

"And I just see a team that is running very, very hard and I think that's a very, very good sign. That's a healthy sign of a culture and we are building something a little bit step by step.

"We can easily have got better results the last three games, we just didn't, but we're running hard.

"I think the big thing is to build on this with a performance and a win against Burnley."

Quizzed on how he will celebrate, Frank said: "I think two big glasses of red will be necessary, I will enjoy that."

Solanke: Dortmund win gives us momentum for Burnley clash

Image: Dominic Solanke added Tottenham's second in a much-needed win

Attention now turns to Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation-threatened Burnley, where only a win feels good enough for Frank.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League, and if they were to lose at Turf Moor they could find themselves just seven points above the drop zone.

Solanke's first goal of the season on his first start of the campaign will be a huge boost for Frank going into the game against Scott Parker's side - and the striker hopes the win over Dortmund will give Spurs "momentum" for this weekend's crunch clash.

When asked if the victory could be a turning point for a fairly dismal season for Spurs so far, Solanke told TNT Sports: "I hope so.

"We've done quite well in the Champions League and if you look back to last season and how well we did in the Europa League, it definitely gave the team confidence.

"We know we haven't been good enough in Premier League this year, so hopefully this gives us the extra boost, we can improve in the league and continue in the Champions League.

"When we're all together - players, staff, fans - that's key. We're all one club, we all want the same thing. We need to put the performances in on the pitch like we did tonight and hopefully we can carry on the momentum."