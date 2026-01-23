Burnley vs Tottenham: Spurs boss Thomas Frank aiming to ease more pressure in 'huge' trip to Turf Moor

Dr Tottenham has been curing sick teams again this season, with Burnley the next patient hoping to be remedied.

Spurs have already rehabilitated Bournemouth and West Ham this month.

The Cherries ended their 11-game winless run with a 3-2 home win, while the Hammers ended their 10-match winless league run with a last-gasp 2-1 win in north London.

But Burnley's sickness is even worse, with the relegation-threatened Clarets on a 13-game winless league run.

Spurs provided a cure for a newly-promoted struggler last season as Ipswich ended their 10-game winless return to the top-flight in November 2024. A month earlier, Crystal Palace had also been healed by Spurs as they ended their eight-game winless start to the league campaign.

Under-pressure Spurs boss Thomas Frank knows the Dr Tottenham surgery cannot be in operation at Turf Moor on Saturday, with defeat an unthinkable prospect for the Dane.

Some of the pressure on Frank was relieved on Tuesday with a much-needed 2-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

"He's quietened a few people for a few days," ex-Spurs captain Michael Dawson said on Soccer Special.

"It was a very good performance [against Dortmund], but you've got to move on to the next one.

"That's one ticked off, but Burnley away from home is a bigger kettle of fish now."

Indeed, it is for Frank.

A loss at second-bottom Burnley this weekend would see the pressure reach new levels. Spurs could even find themselves 16th and seven points above the drop if results go against them, with a nightmare February to come.

Their four games next month are against sides in the top eight, as they host Manchester City, Newcastle and north London rivals Arsenal, plus a trip to Manchester United.

What makes this run even more daunting is that Tottenham's Premier League form has been abysmal.

They have won just two of their last 13 league games, with only Burnley, Wolves and Bournemouth winning fewer since the start of November.

Spurs have also lost 31 league games since the start of last season - only bottom-side Wolves (36) have lost more in that time.

'Dortmund win was an encouraging performance'

But if Saturday's match at Turf Moor was dressed up in Champions League branding, then there would be real confidence of Tottenham getting the job done.

Frank's side have been a different beast in Europe this season, with the midweek win over Dortmund propelling them up to fifth in the Champions League table and giving them a huge chance of automatically qualifying for the last 16.

Frank needs to translate this European form domestically.

Of the 18 Spurs managers to have taken charge of 22 or more Premier League games, only Juande Ramos and Ossie Ardiles have a lower win rate than Frank (31.8 per cent).

Last weekend's loss against West Ham took his record to just seven wins in 22 league games.

"I thought it was going to be very difficult for him to be able to keep his job after that result," ex-Spurs midfielder Tim Sherwood told Sky Sports News.

"I thought it was an encouraging performance against Dortmund. There was a lot of pressure on that game. They did very well.

"I thought they played with an attacking style of football. They're doing brilliantly in the Champions League, but their performances have to pick up in the Premier League.

"They've got a huge game away at Burnley.

"The pressure would mount up [if they lose], certainly. Away at Burnley, it's going to be difficult for Tottenham, but they should win that game.

"But they should have beaten Bournemouth. They should have beaten West Ham. They should have beaten Fulham at home [2-1 loss in November].

"So they're not playing with any style, and they're not getting any results, unfortunately."

The style is what has upset a lot of Spurs fans.

Tottenham have had just 235 shots in the Premier League this season, with only five teams registering fewer. Meanwhile, Spurs' average of 10.7 shots per game is their lowest on record in a single campaign since 1997/98.

But Frank will hope that the "magic" of Tuesday's win over Dortmund, in which they had 16 shots, can be a catalyst for a much-improved goal threat.

Frank 'cursed' by lengthy injury list

Frank has been unlucky with injuries in his efforts to make Spurs more attack-minded, with midfielder Lucas Bergvall the latest player to be sidelined.

Frank said at his pre-match press conference that he felt "cursed", with Spurs losing the most days from injuries and illnesses this season, while they also currently have a league-high of nine players unavailable.

Frank has been without the influential pair of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski all season - players that would have had a real impact in making his side more eye-catching.

But one injury boost Frank has had recently is the return of Dominic Solanke.

His comeback from a five-month lay-off was key in Tuesday's Dortmund win as he scored his first goal of the campaign on his first start of the season.

Solanke's presence up front allowed Xavi Simons to put in a man-of-the-match performance, as the Dutchman orchestrated the victory.

Frank will need these two firing again on Saturday if he is to alleviate the pressure on him further and take another step to turn things around.