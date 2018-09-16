Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal in LA Galaxy defeat

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal during La Galaxy's 5-3 defeat to Toronto on Sunday.

The Swede brought up the milestone in stunning style, latching onto a looping free-kick to convert an acrobatic, spinning volley.

Ibrahimovic has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only active players to reach the 500-goal milestone.

Here are the stats on his record...

Ibrahimovic has now scored 17 goals in 22 appearances for the MLS club, which equates to 0.77 per appearance - his fifth-highest season ratio during an illustrious 21-year senior career.

That average is close to his club peak at Paris Saint-Germain in 2015/16, when he scored 50 goals in 51 appearances - a staggering ratio of 0.98 a game.

Ibrahimovic's season-by-season scoring stats

Ibrahimovic transfers From To Date Fee Malmo Ajax Jul, 2001 £5m Ajax Juventus Aug, 2004 £12m Juventus Inter Aug, 2006 £20m Inter Barcelona Jul, 2009 £56.5m Barcelona AC Milan Jun, 2011 £24m AC Milan PSG Jun, 2012 £15.7m PSG Man Utd Jul, 2016 Free Man Utd LA Galaxy Mar, 2018 Free

His current form comes off the back of his worst ratio to date, having only scored one goal from seven run-outs during his second spell at United last season (0.14 a game) - although five of those appearances were from the bench.

The striker joined Manchester United on a free transfer in 2016

While 438 of his goals have come in domestic competitions, another 62 were scored in a Sweden shirt.

He scored 62 goals for Sweden

For country, he scored a career-high 11 in the calendar years of 2012 and 2015 - hitting a career-high of 1.1 per game in his penultimate year before retiring from international football two years ago.

Having defied his 36 years to overcome a career-threatening knee injury last year, the Swede appears to be back to his best with LA Galaxy.

