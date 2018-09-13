Essential Stats: Tottenham v Liverpool top facts ahead of kick-off

2:30 Essential stats ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool Essential stats ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool

From Jurgen Klopp's miserable Wembley memories to Tottenham's rising might against top opposition, we pick out the best facts ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool on Saturday.

Saturday lunchtime sees one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far as Liverpool take their 100 per cent record to Wembley to take on Tottenham - live on Sky Sports. And here are five stats you need to know...

The game was scheduled to be the first at Tottenham's new stadium but has been switched to Wembley - a place with plenty of unhappy memories for Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager has suffered defeat in all three visits to Tottenham's temporary home, including the 2013 Champions League Final as Borussia Dortmund head coach and last season in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat in this fixture.

However, since that 4-1 defeat last October, Liverpool actually possess the best defensive record in the Premier League.

As you can see in the graphic below, Jurgen Klopp's side have kept the most clean sheets and conceded less often than any other side.

Liverpool may have conceded the first goal of their season in their last game against Leicester, but then, impressively, played out the final 27 minutes without facing a single shot from inside their box.

Saturday's game will see two players in red-hot form go head to head, in Tottenham's Lucas Moura and Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

Mane is the Premier League's joint top scorer with four goals, while Moura is just one behind - having scored with all three of his shots on target this season.

Both are the division's most clinical finishers over the first four games, scoring seven goals from 16 shots between them.

One of the key reasons behind Tottenham's ascent up the league table in recent seasons has been an improved return in meetings against fellow top-six sides.

Spurs' win percentage has continued to climb in recent campaigns - with Tottenham winning 40 per cent of these clashes in the last two seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will hope to add to the three points already taken at Manchester United this season when they face Liverpool this weekend…

It's sure to be a thrilling clash. In fact, with the help of some of Opta's more advanced metrics, we are also able to rank these clubs as the Premier League's most aggressive sides for pressing opposition.

Both sides allow their opponents the fewest passes before being disrupted with a tackle, interception or foul - essentially giving their opponents less time to pass than any other side. So, get set for a frenetic, all-action spectacle…

