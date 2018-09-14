How Tottenham and Liverpool evolved under Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp

How have Tottenham and Liverpool evolved under Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp? We track the changes ahead of their blockbuster clash on Saturday...

Pochettino was appointed Tottenham manager for the start of 2014/15, while Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in October 2015 after a poor start to the campaign.

The Argentine has transformed Spurs into title contenders nearly 60 years since their previous league success, whereas Klopp has rebuilt Liverpool since their challenge in 2013/14 for the title fell at the last hurdle under Rodgers.

But how have the teams evolved under their current managers? We checked seasonal results, squads, transfers, tactical changes, running stats and positional data to find out...

Results

Spurs sacked Tim Sherwood in the summer of 2014 - despite leading them to a sixth-place finish after assuming the role six months earlier- with Pochettino proceeding to land fifth spot in his first season at White Hart Lane.

Despite the improved league finish, Spurs actually accumulated fewer points than they did under Andre Villas-Boas and Sherwood - and conceded more goals.

However, 2015/16 marked the beginning of a new era, with the team scoring far more goals and shipping only 35 - ultimately leading to a third-place finish.

The graphic below shows Pochettino's peak in 2016/17 when Spurs ended the season as runners-up, just seven points shy of Chelsea - but the club returned to their 2015/16 levels last term.

As was the case with Pochettino at Spurs, Klopp's inaugural Premier League season produced a dip in goals and points, with the Reds ending 2015/16 in eighth - their joint-lowest finish since 1955.

But Klopp's revolution began to take hold in 2016/17, collecting 76 points - 16 more than the previous season - and scoring far more goals.

That momentum continued last season as they beat eventual champions Manchester City twice en route to the Champions League final and once in the league - eventually securing a second-successive fourth-place finish.

Players

Four of Tottenham's most-used XI in 2013/14 remain at the club: Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Christian Eriksen. Of those, only Lloris and Eriksen have been among the most-used players this term.

Pochettino has unleashed Lucas Moura - who joined the club one year ago from Paris Saint-Germain - and the Brazilian has outscored and outshone Harry Kane this season to date.

Five of Liverpool's most-used players in 2014/15 remain at the club: Simon Mignolet, Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno and Adam Lallana - but not one has made the typical starting XI this season.

Klopp acquired the services of Van Dijk to bolster his defence and summer-signing Alisson has stabilised the goalkeeper issue at the club, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino comprise a lethal front-three strikeforce.

Transfers

Much has been made of Tottenham's inactivity in the transfer window this summer, failing to spend any notable cash or sign a single first-team player - but Pochettino spent heavily last season.

The Argentine maintained a modest level of spending during his first three seasons at the club, averaging around £60m per term before inflated player prices contributed to a £107m outlay last term on record-signing Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier, Fernando Llorente and Juan Foyth.

Several of Pochettino's signings have made a huge impact, including the likes of Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Toby Aldweireld and Heung-Min Son, while the likes of Vincent Janssen (loan) and Kevin Wimmer have since left the club.

The Argentine also played an instrumental role in Harry Kane's development, introducing him to regular first-team football in 2014.

Liverpool had spent nearly £90m in the summer of 2015 before Klopp took charge on Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings and Joe Gomez.

Since then, Klopp's transfer spending has followed a similar trajectory to the team's performances, increasing season on season and hitting £162.1m this season - with the winter window still to come.

Like Pochettino, Klopp's transfers have been predominantly successful, with £69m club-record signing Virgil van Dijk stabilising defensive frailties and Mohamed Salah being prised from Roma for just £39m last year.

Other impact signings include Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Andy Roberston and Joe Gomez, while Nathaniel Clyne has struggled to make Klopp's starting XI and Marko Grujic and Loris Karius have left the club on loan.

Tactical changes

The graphic below identifies specific areas where Pochettino has improved Spurs by comparing last season's stats with 2013/14 and it reveals considerable improvement for goals, assists and passes.

Spurs made a staggering 21 errors leading to goals in 2013/14, so it is no surprise the Argentine improved that statistic - in addition to missing fewer big chances and conceded fewer goals.

Similarly, Klopp has boosted Liverpool's goal threat and passing frequency compared with Rodgers' final full season in charge - in addition to improving defensive stats and reducing costly errors.

Running & positional

Both managers demand high-intensity running, with their teams consistently ranking among the top clubs for distance covered.

Last season, Tottenham ranked second in the Premier League with an average of 114.9km per game and Liverpool ranked fifth on 113.3km.

This season, Spurs rank top with 114.5km per game, while Liverpool have also risen up the running order into third on 110.6km - behind Unai Emery's Arsenal.

The graphic below shows just how much of an impact Pochettino made during his first season in charge at White Hart Lane, when Spurs' average distance soared 15km per game.

Liverpool's distances peaked in 2016/17 when a major, mid-season dip in form was widely attributed to burnout. Since then, the average distance has declined and almost returned to the levels recorded during Rodgers' final season.

On the pitch, the graphic below suggests Spurs' activity is more evenly distributed than it was in 2013/14 - with a greater proportion of touches being taken in the opposition's half and far fewer in defensive regions.

Pochettino has tended to prefer a 4-2-3-1 formation - experimenting with 3-4-2-1 in 2016/17 - but has primarily used a 3-1-4-2 in the Premier League this term.

For Liverpool, Mane and Salah have boosted activity down the flanks and there is increased activity across central midfield in Klopp's favoured 4-3-3 formation.

How they compared last season

Spurs pipped the Reds to third place in the Premier League last season, but Liverpool recorded numerous attacking, statistical advantages over their rivals.

The graphic below shows how Klopp's side narrowly recorded more goals, assists, shots, big chances created and final-third passes, while Spurs only surpassed the Merseysiders in dribbles, crosses and scoring from range.

The teams were evenly matched in general play, recording almost identical numbers for passes, duels, aerials, touches and recoveries per game.

Defensively, Van Dijk boosted the Reds' stats last term after his January switch - with Klopp's side eventually recording more clean sheets and tackles than Spurs.

Lloris made more saves than Karius and Mignolet combined, while Pochettino's teams have been far more likely to make clearances.

In terms of weaknesses, Spurs were twice as likely to make a costly error last term - shipping nine goals from mistakes compared with Liverpool's four, while Klopp's side were more culpable for missing big chances in front of goal.

Liverpool are in ascendancy going into Saturday's blockbuster fixture - currently sitting atop the table and having improved their year-on-year form for three successive seasons.

Sadio Mane (right) is joint-top scorer in the Premier League with four goals, while Lucas Moura (left) has scored three

Both teams are likely to burst from the blocks with high-intensity energy, but Pochettino will look to nullify Mane and Salah down the flanks and look to overcome a statistical disadvantage in aerial duels.

Meanwhile, Klopp will look to maintain his perfect win streak this season and maintain top spot - but he will be wary of Spurs' ability to penetrate defences with killer passes from central midfield and crosses.

