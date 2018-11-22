Premier League clubs' style of attack compared with advanced Opta data

How does your team attack? We analysed advanced Opta data to find out...

Manchester City have scored more goals and completed the second-highest number of passes in the Premier League this season - epitomised by their 44-pass sequence leading to Ilkay Gundogen's goal in the Manchester derby.

But how does City's style of attack compare with other teams? We used Opta's advanced metrics to find out...

The data reveals Pep Guardiola's side are almost twice as intricate in attack than any other side - completing 101 attacks with 10 or more passes leading to a shot or touch in the box.

As a result, City's average progression upfield is a league-low 1.33m per second.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane provide a direct outlet for Liverpool - but Jurgen Klopp's side typically pass upfield at a slower rate than other top teams

The graphic below reveals City's superiority for building attacks with passes at a slower pace, in contrast to the league-topping average progressions upfield recorded by Bournemouth, Cardiff and Everton - achieved by taking fewer passes.

The graphic's bubble sizes represent how many of the teams' attacks have had at least 50 per cent forward momentum, revealing the direct styles of City, Liverpool, Wolves, Bournemouth and Everton.

In contrast, Burnley have struggled to combine in the attacking third and have a league-low upfield momentum, while Newcastle, Brighton and Cardiff have also produced fewer attacks from intricate passing.

Opta metric definitions shown in graphic Build-up attacks An open-play sequence that contains 10+ passes and either ends in a shot or has at least one touch in the box Direct speed Metres per second progressed upfield in open-play sequences Direct Attacks An open-play sequence that starts just inside the team’s half and has at least 50 per cent of movement towards the opposition’s goal, with that team ending with a shot or touch in opposition box

But there is another style, different from the passing approach of City and Chelsea. Javi Gracia appears to have imposed a unique style of attack at Watford - stealing possession in the attacking third and effectively taking shots on goal.

In these areas, the Hornets have broken down opposition sequences within three passes on 192 occasions - more than any other side - and hit a league-topping 13 shots from passing combinations starting close to the opposition's goal.

Huddersfield almost match Garcia's side for defending from the front - but have a polar opposite success rate of turning those actions into shots on goal, while Brighton appear to lacked defensive steel without possession further up the pitch.

The bubbles are sized by each team's average distance upfield when a passing combination is started - revealing how City and Liverpool initiate sequences high up the pitch - joined by Huddersfield, Everton, Chelsea and Watford.

Opta metric definitions shown in graphic Shot-ending high turnovers Sequences that start in open play and begin 40m or less from the opponent's goal that end in a shot Pressed sequences Where the opposition has three or fewer passes in a sequence, and the sequence ends within 40m of their own goal Start distance How far upfield a team start open-play sequences, on average (in metres)

