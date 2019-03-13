Everton must improve dismal record against Premier League's top half

Everton have endured a difficult season under Marco Silva

Everton need to get points on the board against Chelsea on Super Sunday but their record against the Premier League's top-half teams this season does not inspire confidence.

Marco Silva was brought to Everton with a view to getting the team challenging for Europe again, but they sit in 11th place, with Saturday's 3-2 loss to Newcastle ramping up the pressure on the man in the dugout.

The Newcastle defeat was a major setback, especially having been two goals up, but it's against the Premier League's top-half teams that Everton's problems under Silva have been most apparent.

Amazingly, they have only taken seven points from 15 games against the current top half, with their only victory coming away to 10th-placed Leicester way back in October.

Premier League sides ranked by records against current top 10 Pos Team Pld W D L GD PPG Pts 1st Man City 15 11 2 2 22 2.3 35 2nd Liverpool 15 8 6 1 21 2.0 30 3rd Arsenal 15 6 4 5 2 1.5 22 4th Spurs 15 7 1 7 2 1.5 22 5th Wolves 14 5 4 5 -2 1.4 19 6th B'mouth 18 5 2 11 -15 0.9 17 7th Chelsea 13 4 4 5 -6 1.2 16 8th Man Utd 13 4 4 5 -7 1.2 16 9th C Palace 17 4 3 10 -6 0.9 15 10th Leicester 14 4 2 8 -5 1.0 14 11th Brighton 15 3 4 8 -7 0.9 13 12th Watford 13 4 0 9 -12 0.9 12 13th Soton 16 3 3 10 -19 0.8 12 14th West Ham 13 2 3 8 -15 0.7 9 15th Burnley 15 2 3 10 -20 0.6 9 16th Cardiff 16 3 0 13 -27 0.6 9 17th Newcastle 17 2 2 13 -19 0.5 8 18th Everton 15 1 4 10 -17 0.5 7 19th Hudds 14 2 1 11 -25 0.5 7 20th Fulham 16 0 3 13 -30 0.2 3

Everton's record is the third-worst in the Premier League, ahead of only strugglers Huddersfield, who have taken the same number of points but with a worse goal difference, and Fulham, who have not won a single game against the current top-half teams all season.

The best record belongs to Premier League leaders Manchester City, unsurprisingly, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham next. Wolves rank fifth having taken 19 points from 14 games against top-half teams, putting them ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester United.

Everton held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in November

Everton, despite their dismal record, will cling to two positives ahead of Sunday's clash with Chelsea. The first is that they held Liverpool to a goalless draw in their last game at Goodison Park. The second is that they took a point off Maurizio Sarri's side at Stamford Bridge in November.

Silva urgently needs another positive result on Super Sunday.

