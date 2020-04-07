Premier League quiz: How well do you remember your PFA Team of the Season?

Joe Hart made the Team of the Year when on loan at Birmingham City... But do you remember the year?

Who made it in, who was left out - and who on earth is that?! Take our Premier League Team of the Year quiz here...

There might be no Premier League football going on at the moment but there's plenty of time to blow away the cobwebs from the 27 Premier League PFA Team of the Year line-ups - and some names more notable because they're so far away from your Steven Gerrards and Frank Lampards.

We've made a quiz looking back through the archives from 1993 to 2019, to accompany picking our own 2019/20 Team of the Year this week. Click here to see who made it into our line-up - and to pick your own!

But before you do any of that, try out or 10-question quiz for size below, and see how many of these names you get right from down the years.