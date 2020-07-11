Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays a round of 'true or false'

12:29 Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays 'true or false' ahead of the north London derby Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang plays 'true or false' ahead of the north London derby

Does Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have a special north London derby haircut? And who is the most famous person in his phonebook? The Arsenal captain reveals all in a game of 'true or false'...

Ahead of Sunday's game against Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, the Arsenal captain chatted to Adam Smith, answering 'true or false' questions sent in by Twitter users.

Aubameyang reveals why he chose the No 14 shirt when joining the Gunners, who is the chattiest on the Arsenal WhatsApp group and crucially, answers who is the better team out of the north London derby rivals.

He also explains how he came to give 18-year-old Bukayo Saka the nickname 'Little Chilli' and had plenty of praise for the young forward.

"For sure, he is one of the best [young talents Aubameyang has played alongside]," the striker said. "What I like about him is that he's always listening for advice from us, the experienced players, and I really like it. He's really humble and he always wants to go forward, learn more and try to improve his game.

"He's 18 so that's not a lot of time [to have been playing in the first team] but as I said to him, most importantly he needs to enjoy it because at this age to be at this club, it's really special and he just has to continue like this, keep improving and I'm sure he will go straight to the top."

