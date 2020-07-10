Tottenham vs Arsenal team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Tottenham will still be missing Dele Alli against Arsenal in the first north London derby at their new stadium. England midfielder Alli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss out. Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah. The England Under-21 international was sent off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester and will miss the next three games after an appeal against the decision was unsuccessful.

Mesut Ozil (back) is likely to miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Charlie's prediction

This is a game where they will both look at each other and realise they have become average sides. From an Arsenal perspective, they are improving. It is slow and not overly attractive, despite playing decent going forwards.

Tottenham are going backwards. You look at Heung-Min Son, and I may regret this, but they look to be playing as individuals. There is no team pattern, but the defence changes and they keep a clean sheet. Harry Kane should have had a penalty but Bournemouth should have had a goal.

This is a team under Jose Mourinho which does not have any identity. It is hard work and they are grafting but it isn't working. Tanguy Ndombele is coming in for bits and pieces, Giovani Lo Celso is nice and neat, and Erik Lamela has lovely ability. Harry Kane is always a goal threat against Arsenal so I would not be surprised if he scored once again.

The back three of Arsenal looked more solid and in control, so for these improvements, alongside Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos, Arsenal have looked better. These two are not my favourites and they are weak defensively as a holding pair, but they have improved on the ball.

Tottenham could raise their game, but Arsenal will be dangerous on the counter-attack. Serge Aurier makes mistakes, and Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will both play as Eddie Nketiah is suspended, but I do think Arsenal could see them off.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last five home league games against Arsenal (W3 D2), with this the first ever meeting between the sides at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League away games against Tottenham (W1 D3 L6), a 1-0 victory in March 2014.

Tottenham have dropped 42 points from winning positions in Premier League games against Arsenal, more than any side has dropped against another in the competition's history.

Tottenham have won their last two home league games, and are looking to win three in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since April 2019 - in their first three Premier League games at the ground.

Tottenham's José Mourinho and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta are each taking charge of their first ever north London derby matches. The last meeting between the sides that was the first such match for both managers was in September 1986, when George Graham (Arsenal) and David Pleat (Tottenham) played out a 0-0 draw at Highbury.

Mourinho has never lost a home game against Arsenal in his career, winning five and drawing four of his nine games - only versus Everton and Man Utd (both 10 games) has he faced more often at home without ever losing.

