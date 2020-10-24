Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Thiago Silva impresses but Daniel James struggles in Old Trafford draw

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at Old Trafford to leave both clubs still facing question marks about their progress.

Marcus Rashford came closest to breaking the deadlock but the scoreline was a product of a lack of ambition as both teams went with conservative starting line-ups in a bid to secure a clean sheet.

That goal was achieved but it was the only one that was on the night. Find out who enhanced their reputation and who came up short at Old Trafford...

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea - 6

The Manchester United goalkeeper might have been expecting a busy evening given Tottenham's exploits last time out at Old Trafford and the firepower in the Chelsea side. Instead, he was largely untroubled with only one straightforward save from Christian Pulisic required. Long-awaited Premier League clean sheet for De Gea.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Manchester United's most accomplished defender on the day, Wan-Bissaka started well with a crucial challenge on Pulisic inside the penalty area highlighting his ever-impressive one-on-one skills. Tried to provide some impetus at the other end going forward but his chief role was the one that suits him - defensive - and he did it well.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Had his work cut out with Timo Werner's movement on the rare occasion that United defence found themselves short of protection from the holding midfielders. Did really well to prevent the German getting a shot off in the left channel midway through the second half. Overall, Lindelof might have been expecting a more challenging game than this.

Harry Maguire - 6

Image: Harry Maguire was fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty for this hold on Cesar Azpilicueta

Having missed the team's fine performance in Paris, there was the now customary scrutiny on the United captain for this game so the clean sheet will have been welcome. Was a little fortunate to escape censure for manhandling Cesar Azpilicueta inside the area when clearing away a corner in the first half but was otherwise untroubled.

Luke Shaw - 6

Back in his usual position at left-back after doing well on the left of a back three against Paris Saint-Germain, Shaw was booked for a foul near the touchline when tested for pace in the first half. Unable to offer much support at the other end.

Fred - 5

Given the nod in midfield after doing well against PSG, Fred struggled at times. There was a silly foul on Ben Chilwell that put his team under pressure and when he was robbed by Pulisic after a poor touch inside his own half, that also led to a Chelsea chance. The second half began no better when he was booked for a trip on Kai Havertz.

Scott McTominay - 6

Has earned his manager's trust with the defensive work that he does protecting the back four and that made him a likely choice for a game in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been anxious to keep tight. Shut down Chelsea well, ensuring space was at a premium for the opposition's attacking talents.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Gary Neville mentioned beforehand that Fred and McTominay are "proven to bring out the best in Fernandes" so the onus was on Manchester United's attacking midfielder to make things happen. Had one shot from distance on the half-hour mark but otherwise struggled to get on the ball before being moved out to the right to accommodate Paul Pogba.

Juan Mata - 6

Image: Juan Mata could not find the breakthrough against his former club

Hoping to build on his recent form in a game against his old club, Mata did not have enough company in forward areas to show the sort of quality of which he is capable. Forced a save from Edouard Mendy late in the first half with a curled effort that was heading for the corner but that was about it from the Spaniard. Withdrawn just before the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Came closer than anyone to opening the scoring in the first 45 minutes but his on-target effort - low and hard - was too close to the Chelsea goalkeeper. Had a shout for a penalty soon after when clipped by Thiago Silva and this knock appeared to hamper him thereafter, although he did force Mendy into another save in the closing stages.

Daniel James - 4

With so much quality on the bench, James needed a big performance but this was not it. Had a couple of chances to run at his Chelsea namesake in the early stages but was easily dispossessed and the presence of Azpilicueta on the cover always looked likely to prevent the Welshman making too much of an impact. Off before an hour was up.

SUBS

Image: Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba came on together for Manchester United

Edinson Cavani - 6

Nearly a dramatic debut for the Uruguayan striker when he got across his marker at the near post only to see his shot hit the side-netting at Mendy's near post. Looked bright in his movement and tried to press from the front in a game otherwise short of energy.

Paul Pogba - 6

Has made a big impact off the bench in recent games and his manager was no doubt hoping for more of the same here - bringing Pogba on to play in an attacking midfield role. Some nice touches without really turning the game his team's way.

Mason Greenwood - 6

Late introduction by Solskjaer, coming on for McTominay in a positive substitution by the home side, but did not have much time to show what he could do. DId put in a couple of dangerous crosses but to no avail.

CHELSEA

Edouard Mendy - 7

Mendy almost came up with a terrible howler when he passed across his own goal and sent the ball out for a corner but responded well with good saves to deny Rashford and Mata, before denying the England man with a super stop in the final moments.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7

Assured presence behind right-back Reece James and could have won a penalty when wrestled by Maguire from a Chelsea free-kick. Covered well to block a dangerous Rashford shot.

Kurt Zouma - 6

Largely comfortable in the back three but felt begrudged not to be awarded a penalty for Lindelof's grapple from a corner.

Thiago Silva - 7

Caught out of position for Rashford's chance in the first half and lived dangerously with a clumsy kick at the United striker in the penalty area but otherwise the experienced defender was at home at the heart of the back three, providing the leadership that Chelsea have been lacking in that area. Made an important block to deny Cavani late on.

Reece James - 7

Image: Bruno Fernandes and Reece James in action at Old Trafford

Chelsea's best attacking player on the night. Drew a foul and booking from Luke Shaw when he was too hot for the United full-back early on and in the second half put in a superb cross which Havertz and Pulisic almost converted. His crosses from the right were Chelsea's biggest threat.

N'Golo Kante - 6

Not as destructive as he's known to be and didn't have any standout moments in possession either. An underwhelming display - but he wasn't alone.

Jorginho - 6

Worked hard in the middle of the pitch but his passing numbers were way down on their usual level as he struggled to influence the game when Chelsea were in possession.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Solid if unspectacular. Dealt comfortably with Wan-Bissaka's attacks but wasn't as effective in United's half as boss Frank Lampard would have wanted.

Kai Havertz - 5

Anonymous for much of the first half but teed up Werner and nearly played in Pulisic in quick succession at start of second and then just failed to rise high enough to head in James' cross. Taken off on 70 minutes.

Timo Werner - 5

Looked to run in behind Maguire but starved of possession in the first half. Had an effort blocked by Maguire early in the second and then had no joy when facing up Lindelof. Subbed off with 20 minutes to play. A frustrating night.

Christian Pulisic - 6

Showed his threat with a driving run and deflected shot midway through the first half, and looked Chelsea's most likely player to liven up a drab start. Inches away from connecting with a fine cross from James after the break.

SUBS

Tammy Abraham - 6

Came on with 20 minutes to play but wasn't able to meet James' crosses from the right.

Mason Mount - 6

Injected some urgency when he came on but couldn't make the desired breakthrough.

Hakim Ziyech - 5

Deliveries from set-pieces weren't up to the standard required. Still not up to speed.

What's next?

Manchester United now face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Manchester United

Arsenal Sunday 1st November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Chelsea travel to Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday, before playing Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday at 3pm.