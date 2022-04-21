Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.

Current leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.

Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd

Games played: 41

Points: 77

Form (most recent first): WDDLW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/25

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry and Bournemouth.

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd

Games played: 43

Points: 73

Form (most recent first): WDWWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Luton

Position: 4th

Games played: 43

Points: 71

Form (most recent first): WWLDD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Luton.

Nottingham Forest

Position: 5th

Games played: 41

Points: 70

Form (most recent first): WLWWW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

Sheffield United

Position: 6th

Games played: 43

Points: 66

Form (most recent first): DLDWL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Sheffield United.

Millwall

Position: 7th

Games played: 43

Points: 65

Form (most recent first): WDWLD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1

Remaining fixtures: Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Hull City.

Blackburn

Position: 8th

Games played: 43

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): LLDDL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1

Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Middlesbrough

Position: 9th

Games played: 42

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): LDLLW

Sky Bet promotion odds: 6/1

Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

QPR

Position: 10th

Games played: 43

Points: 63

Form (most recent first): WDLLL

Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1

Remaining fixtures: Stoke (A) (April 23, 3pm), Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County.

Coventry

Position: 11th

Games played: 43

Points: 62

Form (most recent first): LWWLD

Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)