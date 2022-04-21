Championship: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Luton among teams in hunt for promotion to Premier League

Fulham promoted back to Premier League after 3-0 win over Preston on April 19; second-placed Bournemouth trail current leaders by nine points; Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy remaining top-six spots; Five other teams also in contention

Thursday 21 April 2022 18:32, UK

The enthralling race for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League has entered its final weeks.

Current leaders Fulham secured their immediate return to the top flight with a 3-0 win over Preston on April 19, with second-placed Bournemouth trailing by nine points.

Huddersfield, Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy the remaining top-six places and up to five teams below them will still believe they can make the cut, too.

Here, we take a look at the runners and riders, their form and their key remaining fixtures as they bid to break free of the Championship's clutches and reach the Premier League...

Bournemouth

Position: 2nd
Games played: 41
Points: 77
Form (most recent first): WDDLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 1/25

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H) (April 23, 3pm), Swansea (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Blackburn (A) (April 30, 3pm), Nottingham Forest (A) (May 3, 7pm), Millwall (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry and Bournemouth.

Huddersfield

Position: 3rd
Games played: 43
Points: 73
Form (most recent first): WDWWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: Barnsley (H) (April 22, 7.45pm), Coventry (A) (April 30, 3pm), Bristol City (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Luton

Danny Hylton (right) is one of a handful of members of the Luton squad promoted from League Two in 2018 who are still at club

Position: 4th
Games played: 43
Points: 71
Form (most recent first): WWLDD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 4/1

Remaining fixtures: Blackpool (H) (April 23, 12.30pm), Fulham (A) (May 2, 5.15pm), Reading (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Luton.

Nottingham Forest

Position: 5th
Games played: 41
Points: 70
Form (most recent first): WLWWW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 7/4

Remaining fixtures: Peterborough (A) (April 23, 3pm), Fulham (A) (April 26, 7.45pm), Swansea (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 3, 7pm), Hull (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

Sheffield United

Position: 6th
Games played: 43
Points: 66
Form (most recent first): DLDWL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 9/2

Remaining fixtures: Cardiff (H) (April 23, 3pm), QPR (A) (April 29, 7.45pm), Fulham (H) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Bristol City and Sheffield United.

Millwall

Position: 7th
Games played: 43
Points: 65
Form (most recent first): WDWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 28/1

Remaining fixtures: Birmingham (A) (April 23, 3pm), Peterborough (H) (April 30, 3pm), Bournemouth (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Hull City.

Blackburn

Position: 8th
Games played: 43
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LLDDL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 66/1

Remaining fixtures: Preston (A) (April 25, 7.30pm), Bournemouth (H) (April 30, 3pm), Birmingham (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Middlesbrough

Position: 9th
Games played: 42
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): LDLLW
Sky Bet promotion odds: 6/1

Remaining fixtures: Swansea (A) (April 23, 3pm), Cardiff (H) (April 27, 7.45pm), Stoke (H) (April 30, 3pm), Preston (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

QPR

Andre Gray is congratulated after equalising for QPR from the penalty spot

Position: 10th
Games played: 43
Points: 63
Form (most recent first): WDLLL
Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1

Remaining fixtures: Stoke (A) (April 23, 3pm), Sheffield United (H) (April 29, 7.45pm), Swansea (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Derby County.

Coventry

Position: 11th
Games played: 43
Points: 62
Form (most recent first): LWWLD
Sky Bet promotion odds: 150/1

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A) (April 23, 3pm), Huddersfield (H) (April 30, 3pm), Stoke (A) (May 7, 12.30pm)

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry and Bournemouth.
