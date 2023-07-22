England talking points: Lionesses struggle in World Cup opener but earn vital win over Haiti - should changes be made?

Sky Sports' reporters and writers dissect England's World Cup opener against Haiti, as Georgia Stanway's penalty earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory...

Hardly vintage England

Image: England struggled with Haiti's pace in transition

Fortunately, results are king in tournament play, because if the football Gods were awarding points for performance England would barely be off the mark. As it was, three points were won - much less earned.

A better second half followed a particularly below-par first period - Sarina Wiegman's famous notepad and pencil were in free flow on the sidelines, which is more than can be said for England's fluency on the pitch. Too many gaps in midfield, a few frailties at the back, and caught in transition too often.

What was perhaps most concerning was the frequency of defensive lapses. This is a new-look line up - only Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze have survived from England's Euros quartet, and they clearly need time to gel. Haiti got in behind too often, exploiting spaces unmanned by white shirts.

Still, a winning start is all that matters. The Lionesses grew into last summer's Euros and will approach this tournament in similar vein. Momentum needs time to grow. After all, Wiegman is always in control, and who would dare argue with the Dutchwoman's masterplan?

Laura Hunter

Russo deserves nod up top

Image: England's Alessia Russo, left, is challenged by Haiti's Sherly Jeudy

Alessia Russo proved her worth. If England are going to score from open play - they've gone 337 minutes without a non set-piece goal - Russo will be key. Although her scoring prowess is not necessarily why she gets Wiegman's vote over Rachel Daly, she retains all the qualities needed to make a big impact at this tournament.

The way she links play is particularly impressive. Able to drop deep, pick pockets of space, draw defenders away and create openings is why she remains in favour. On another day, her swivel and snapshot in the 59th minute finishes bottom right. She certainly kept goalkeeper Kerly Theus on her toes.

England's deadliest weapons are out wide - Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp drive the ball forwards with such purpose and need a focal point. Russo wants to play that role.

Daly entered the fray for the final minutes and had a couple of headed opportunities, but wasn't able to really test Theus. If changes need to be made, to freshen things, Lauren James might be worth a punt at No 10 to assist Russo's service.

Laura Hunter

Should James start?

Image: England's Lauren James travels with the ball

A big question pre-tournament, and the clamour for James continues. The Chelsea winger made her presence felt after replacing Hemp in the 61st minute. England's ball speed improved.

"We need to be better in our possessional game - it needs to be quicker," Wiegman concluded post-match. James offers energy and urgency. She carries the ball better than any other and has the guile to shake defenders, riding challenges and forcing openings.

England were perhaps slightly predictable against Haiti - not enough layers to their game. James offers something different and can sit in the hole or drift out wide.

Wiegman is big on building connections, and James has been demonstrating her aptitude to link midfield with attack all of the domestic season. She deserves a shot from the start, perhaps in place of Ella Toone.

Laura Hunter

Dumornay: A star is born

Image: Haiti's Melchie Dumornay, right, gets away from Jess Carter

Melchie Dumornay has starred at a World Cup before.

At the age of just 14 she was named in the U20 World Cup team of the tournament for Haiti. Now 19, she is doing it at senior level on the world's biggest stage.

Dumornay was on the losing side against England but was the best player on the pitch - it was a shame for her Caribbean nation that she couldn't also finish the chances she intelligently created. Haiti squandered three of them.

To put it bluntly, her teammates just weren't on her wavelength or level - but not many players at this tournament are judging by this performance.

Slick with the ball and devastating at carrying possession, she ran England ragged in one-on-one situations. Her 18 goals and 11 assists for Reims this season has triggered a move to eight-time European champions Lyon. On this evidence, she is clearly something special.

Lewis Jones

Buy Earps merch

Image: England's goalkeeper Mary Earps, left, and England's Keira Walsh show appreciation to travelling fans

Mary Earps may be unhappy you can't buy her shirt in stores but I'll buy anything she's selling after that performance.

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper proved why she deserves to have that trophy with a match-winning performance.

Concentration, agility and big game moments, Earps stopped England from slumping to a disappointing draw.

The Lionesses will hope they don't need their No 1 as prominently against Pernille Harder's Denmark in six days' time.

Anton Toloui

Keira is La Reina

Image: Kiera Walsh acted as England's saviour out of possession

Watch the tape, England needed Keira Walsh.

The midfielder bailed England out on various occasions as Haiti threatened on the break.

At times the Barcelona midfielder looked frustrated by just how much she had to do, with other players in the team struggling to contain their opponents.

England need to play quicker and be more decisive, which means Wiegman will ask for even more from Walsh offensively too.

Anton Toloui