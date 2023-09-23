Premier League hits and misses: Everton demonstrate enough firepower to survive while Manchester City appear unflappable

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s win against Brentford in the Premier League

There was a huge roar from the Everton supporters as Jordan Pickford sent the ball into the early autumn sky one final time as Michael Oliver blew his whistle. Relief and joy. They got what they deserved tonight. There is a line in a popular chant sang by Evertonians - The Spirit of the Blues - which includes the line 'we don't know the meaning of losing'.

Against Arsenal, after home defeats to Fulham and Wolves, it looked as though they'd forgotten how to win. But had they not come away from west London with three points based on their performance on Saturday, you may have wondered if they ever would this season. Such was Everton's dominance, this must now act as a springboard for their season.

Brentford lost their last Premier League game when going into half-time level against Newcastle. Not since January 2022 had the Bees lost successive such games, doing so against Manchester United and Wolves - but they failed to capitalise on Jensen given them a foothold.

With the Merseyside club in the middle of a proposed takeover by American investment firm 777 Partners, Dyche continues to face questions over his leadership and the direction of the squad - but this result certainly puts a different complexion on the path ahead.

With Calvert-Lewin back fit and back among the goals as an alternative to Beto, Everton demonstrated they have the firepower to survive.

Ben Grounds

Any thoughts that the £20m signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United late in the transfer window would bring an end to Sam Johnstone's brief status as Crystal Palace's No 1 have already been snuffed out thanks to the incumbent's impressive form.

Johnstone claimed the starting job from Vicente Guaita when Roy Hodgson returned towards the end of last season and his display against Fulham was further evidence of why he retains the manager's faith.

While none of Johnstone's five saves quite took the breath away, they were all executed perfectly and demonstrated the confidence the 30-year-old is currently playing with.

A return to the England squad earlier this month shows it is not just Hodgson, but also Gareth Southgate, that appreciates Johnstone's form - meaning Henderson's wait must go on.

Joe Shread

Perhaps it was because Gary O'Neil was incensed about yet another dubious handball decision which VAR declined to intervene on. Or because, for well over an hour at least, his side were outfought and outclassed by the league's bottom side.

But the former midfielder appeared to hit out at Wolves' players for a lack of discipline post-match. "We need to fix the craziness in the group," he said, as if the issue was far more deep-rooted than Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's rash and ill-advised decision to kick out at Tom Lockyer.

In isolation, that can be disregarded as a loss of temper. In the heat of competition emotions run high and particularly in hostile atmospheres, like the one created at Kenilworth Road, lapses in judgement can happen.

But couple that with the fact Bellegarde's red card was Wolves' eighth in the Premier League since the start of last season, more than twice as many as any other side, and that poses a problem for O'Neil.

The 40-year-old is attempting to change Wolves' playing style, while also cultivating better behaviours and culture - a complete break with the way the club has been run under previous managers, he admits.

"The players are very loose within their structure, that's naturally how they've played, I'm not criticising, it's just a different way. It's a big shift," O'Neil says.

But just how big of a shift does the manager need to instigate? And how quickly can Wolves get up to task without being dragged into a dogfight in the meantime? Only time will tell.

Laura Hunter

A game of two halves and yet, Pep Guardiola, in his own way, may feel that his Manchester City side won both of them. City were utterly dominant in the first half of their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and though the momentum shifted dramatically following Rodri's red card, the manner of their performance thereafter will have pleased him.

It was almost embarrassingly easy for his side early on, passing relentlessly and then picking the moments to penetrate the back line, through Rodri's vision, Julian Alvarez's positioning and Jeremy Doku's dribbling. The sending off presented the champions with a different kind of challenge.

The crowd became involved, much more so than when City had appeared to be cruising to victory. More than once, Guardiola gesticulated towards them, earning a rousing response each time. The defence, five of them following Nathan Ake's introduction, revelled in their task of maintaining the clean sheet.

"You can lie to one person but not almost 60,000," said Guardiola afterwards. "They see that they are not lazy, they do everything to defend the result. The spectators are involved in that. that is why they can give you more energy when not involved."

The reaction upon the full-time whistle was one of pride as well as satisfaction, in a way that would not have been the case had Rodri not had his rash moment. That error by his midfielder will have disappointed Guardiola. Everything else, from the early class to the resilience shown late on, was a reminder of why they are so, so good.

Adam Bate