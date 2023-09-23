Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham: Sam Johnstone stars as hosts hold out for a point in Premier League clash

Sam Johnstone starred for Crystal Palace as they held Fulham to a 0-0 draw in a match that saw Roy Hodgson return to the dugout against his former club.

The 76-year-old Palace boss missed last week's defeat at Aston Villa due to ill health but was well enough to oversee his side against Fulham, who he coached for almost three years and led to a Europa League final.

But Hodgson's reunion with his former employers looked like it may turn sour early on as Fulham dominated their hosts, forcing three impressive saves from Johnstone before half-time.

The goalkeeper enjoyed a quieter second half as Palace established some control, but was still required to make an excellent save from Willian late in the game to ensure the sides remain level on eight points in the Premier League table.

How Johnstone kept Fulham at bay

Image: Sam Johnstone has kept his No 1 shirt despite Palace signing Dean Henderson

Palace and Fulham may not have the most intense of rivalries but the west Londonders' trip to the south of the capital provided a fiery first half at Selhurst Park.

Fulham came close to opening the scoring through Andreas Pereira inside the first five minutes but Johnstone gave an indictor of what was to come when he confidently pushed away the powerful strike.

Team news Crystal Palace made one change to the side that lost at Aston Villa last time out, with Marc Guehi returning to fitness and replacing Chris Richards

Fulham made two changes to the team that beat Luton last weekend, with Antonee Robinson replacing the injured Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid coming in for Harry Wilson

Willian was the next to be denied when his low, curling effort from the edge of the area was tipped wide, before Raul Jimenez saw another driven shot parried to safety.

Johnstone may have been the star of the show but referee Paul Tierney also attracted plenty of attention from both sets of supporters for some curious decisions, with four yellow cards dished out as the semblance of a London derby began to break out.

Palace finally mustered their first serious effort of the game just before half-time, with Eberechi Eze finding some rare space from where he bent a shot just wide.

But neither side could build on their moments of promise in the second half, with a lack of quality letting each of them down at crucial moments.

Fulham created the best chance of the second period when Palace's slow build-up play was finally punished by Bobby Decordova-Reid, who pinched the ball from Will Hughes and laid it off for Jimenez, but the luckless striker failed to execute a simple pass to the far post and spurned the opportunity.

There was still time for Johnstone to be called into action one final time as he raced across his across his goal to block Willian's latest attempt.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta then dragged a shot into the arms of Bernd Leno in the final act of a frustrating game between two sides that already seem appropriately placed in mid-table.

Silva: We were the best team on the pitch

Marco Silva was left frustrated by his side's wastefulness after proclaiming Fulham to have been the best side on the field at Selhurst Park.

Asked if a draw was a fair result, he said: "I don’t think so. Overall we were the team that created the most chances to win.

"I’m pleased with the performance, we just have to be much more effective in attack. We created at least three clear chances to score.

"We take many positives from this game. We showed character and came to play our way in a tough place. We controlled everything from Palace, even when they changed to 4-4-2.

"We were the best team on the pitch and deserved three points."

Hodgson: Refereeing directives don't make sense

Roy Hodgson said he did not feel referee Tierney had a particularly bad game but took aim at the directives issued to officials this season, including preventing multiple coaches from the same team occupying the technical area.

"I’ve given up thinking about refereeing performances to be perfectly honest," said Hodgson. "I feel so sorry for referees with all these new directives which, to most of us who have been in football for a long time, don’t make a lot of sense.

"We didn’t get any benefit from the referee today - if anything, we might have come out second - but it wasn’t a bad refereeing performance.

"Little things annoy you. Why can’t one of the coaches stand by me for 30 seconds before being told to immediately go back to the bench? It’s our job to coach the players. Where is the problem? How does football benefit from that?

"I have to accept it but it’s a sad thing when you’ve been in football for as long as I have and there are so many things happening which aren’t making the game any better."

Analysis: Johnstone justifying Hodgson's faith

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Any thoughts that the £20m signing of Dean Henderson from Manchester United late in the transfer window would bring an end to Sam Johnstone’s brief status as Crystal Palace’s No 1 have already been snuffed out thanks to the incumbent’s impressive form.

Johnstone claimed the starting job from Vicente Guaita when Roy Hodgson returned towards the end of last season and his display against Fulham was further evidence of why he retains the manager’s faith.

While none of Johnstone’s five saves quite took the breath away, they were all executed perfectly and demonstrated the confidence the 30-year-old is currently playing with.

A return to the England squad earlier this month shows it is not just Hodgson, but also Gareth Southgate, that appreciates Johnstone’s form - meaning Henderson’s wait must go on.

Opta stats: Eze the main man for Palace

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in 51 per cent (42/82) of his team’s shots in the Premier League this season (26 shots, 16 chances created), the highest share of any player for his side in the competition in 2023-24, with the Englishman involved in six of the Eagles' seven attempts today (three shots, three chances created).

Fulham remain winless in nine consecutive London derbies in the Premier League (D4 L5), failing to score in six of them.

Crystal Palace have only lost one of their eight Premier League home games since Roy Hodgson returned to the club in April (W4 D3), gaining 15 points and conceding just eight goals.

There were just 17 shots in this match - only Manchester City’s 5-1 win against Fulham has seen fewer attempts in a Premier League game this season (13).

