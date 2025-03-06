EFL weekend guide: Podcast, exclusives and what's on Sky Sports+

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Games in bold also live on Sky Sports Football...

Fri Mar 7

CH: Norwich vs Oxford (8pm)

Norwich still have aims of forcing their way into the top six, but have to turn around mediocre run of form that has seen them win just one in five. While Oxford have fallen flat under Gary Rowett, they have failed to win any of their last seven and have lost their last three. They will be aiming to avoid slipping closer to the relegation zone.

Sat Mar 8 (All 12.30pm Kick Off)

Sat Mar 8 (All 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Coventry vs Stoke , Watford vs Millwall

, Watford vs Millwall L1: Crawley vs Reading, Stockport vs Charlton

L2: AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County, Walsall vs Grimsby

The key Championship plotline at lunchtime on Saturday is at the CBS Arena, as former Coventry boss Mark Robins takes Stoke City back to his old stomping ground. The Sky Blues are flying high under his replacement, Frank Lampard, and have won eight out of their last nine to storm into the play-off places. Stoke, meanwhile, are looking the other way and are aiming to stave off a drop closer to the bottom three.

Sun Mar 9

CH: Portsmouth vs Leeds (12pm)

Sunday sees Championship leaders Leeds United head to in-form Portsmouth. Daniel Farke's side slipped up at home to West Brom last weekend, and will have to watch on as their promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley both play on Saturday.

