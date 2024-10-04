Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven clocks fastest speed in Premier League this season
Micky van de Ven registered the fastest speed in the Premier League this season in 3-0 win against Man Utd; centre-back is only player to smash 37 km/h this season; watch Brighton vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday from 4pm; kick off 4.30pm
Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven epitomises Spurs' high-intensity style - but how rapid are Ange Postecoglou's side and does anyone come close to the Dutchman's speed?
United were trailing 1-0 in first-half stoppage-time when Mason Mount brought the ball out from his own box and looked to unleash Alejandro Garnacho down the right flank - but Van de Ven closed down the winger at 37.12 km/h to sweep the ball out of play.
Van de Ven intercepted a United attack with just three minutes on the clock and travelled 67.13m with the ball at his feet - from midway inside his own half to the opposition penalty area - before squaring a pass for Brennan Johnson to tap home.
We take a look at some unseen wide angles of Micky van de Ven's blistering run against Manchester United that saw the Tottenham defender assist Brennan Johnson as Spurs marched to a 3-0 win
That carry distance falls just 0.6m shy of this season's current record-breaking distance - when he teed up Heung-Min Son during the 4-0 win over Everton in August.
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Manchester United in the Premier League
Only two players have surpassed those distances in the Premier League since 2022/23: Pedro Neto (Wolves vs Tottenham in February this year), and Isak (Newcastle vs Everton in April last year).
Ange Postecoglou's high-intensity style has transformed Tottenham into the Premier League's most rapid team.
Taking the average top speed of the 10 most-used outfield players for each team this term, Spurs are out on their own with 33.7 km/h.
And it isn't just about reaching breakneck speeds when called upon: Spurs have clocked a league-topping 1,078 sprints during their opening six league games.
Talisman and club captain Heung-Min Son has registered a team-topping 118 sprints - but still sits more than 30 shy of table-topping Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon (151).
But Tottenham's league-high sprinting numbers are a result of numerous players applying the afterburners frequently, such as Destiny Udogie (112), Dejan Kulusevski (108) and Pedro Porro (105).
In addition to pure pace, Spurs are also the most mobile side off the ball with a table-topping 1,091 off-the-ball runs.
Kulusevski has attempted 175 of these runs - only Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (216) has attempted more. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke ranks seventh with 154 - despite missing two games with an ankle injury.
Indeed, the England striker ranks top of this metric since the start of last season.
Spurs travel to Brighton under the Sky cameras on Sunday, with Fabian Hurzeler's side sitting one point and one position behind Spurs, while also registering impressive running metrics - not for speed, but endurance.
The Seagulls have covered 667km this term - only Bournemouth have surpassed that distance.
Indeed, Manchester City, Spurs and Brighton are the only teams to average more than 60 per cent possession this term. Those three teams also typically win the ball back at least two metres higher upfield than any other team.
So, both sides will look to dominate the ball on Super Sunday in a battle of endurance and speed - with high lines leaving ample space to exploit.