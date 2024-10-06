Women's Super League talking points: Man City demonstrate pedigree, Arsenal's stalemate not ideal Champions League prep

Squad depth huge asset for Man City

Man City proved, in their 2-0 win over West Ham, that they do not need to field their strongest XI to eke out wins in the WSL - squad depth can see them through when needed. Gareth Taylor will not be able to make five changes every week and expect the outcome to be favourable each time, but City have to balance demands.

A first appearance in the Champions League proper since 2021-21 awaits on Wednesday, and opening-night opponents Barcelona - the reigning champions - are unlikely to play nice. It is the reason Bunny Shaw and Viv Miedema were stationed on the bench at kick-off on Sunday. They were not to be risked.

Besides, City's vast quality is such that squad depth can be one of their most useful weapons this season. City's XI was still packed with recognisable faces - Lauren Hemp became the youngest player in WSL history to reach 50 goals - but Taylor knows inroads in Europe has to be a key priority if investment in the squad is to be fully realised.

Laura Hunter

Stalemate not the ideal Bayern warm-up for Arsenal

You have to go all the way back to March 29, 2009 to find the last time Everton kept a clean sheet against Arsenal. Goal-machine Julie Fleeting and Lionesses icon Rachel Yankey were in the Gunners' squad; Gordon Brown was still Prime Minister.

A lot of football has been played since then. Between that day and the meeting at the Emirates, the teams had met 32 times in all competitions, with 29 of those ending either with a draw or an Arsenal win. On Sunday, the wait finally came to an end as they earned a 0-0 draw.

Was it down to solid defending from Everton or lacklustre attack from the Gunners? Probably a mix of the two, in all honesty. Arsenal still managed to get 21 shots away, but the quality was low; they finished the game with 0.74 xG. They have created 4.42 xG across their three games so far, but scored only three goals.

Either way, on paper at least, it does not seem to be the ideal preparation for Wednesday's Champions League opener away at Bayern Munich and Jonas Eidevall recognised the issue in his post-match press conference.

"We're here at home at Emirates - I think we should have much higher demands and standards on ourselves in our attacking game," he said. "With the intent and creating the momentum, we do that in the second half, but we leave it too late today to be happy with it."

Some of life's best lessons are learned when mistakes are made. Improvement will be expected as a result here.

Dan Long

Liverpool will be freed by first win

Matt Beard breathed a huge sigh of relief at full-time. Liverpool have their first WSL win of the season after beating Tottenham 3-2.

The Reds had gone in front three times against Spurs, and finally held on to their lead after Marie Hobinger's stoppage-time penalty. A moment of solace for Beard, and his players, after squandering leads against West Ham and Leicester already this season.

That is the problem with heightened expectation - the by product is pressure. Liverpool's fourth-placed finish last term was exceptionally impressive for a side that only returned to the WSL in 2022, but now fans are expectant.

"We showed immense character today and I'm really proud," said Beard afterwards. "We were always ahead but I think when they peg you back, to get back in front again was important."

And on the back of successive draws, the result was clearly what mattered most. Liverpool are now undefeated in their past seven WSL games - their best run since 2013.

Laura Hunter

New kids on the block Palace will be filled with confidence after first win

Some feared the worst when Crystal Palace opened up their first season in the WSL with a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham having failed to hit a shot on target. More became worried when they were crushed 7-0 by champions Chelsea the following week.

The losses were chastening and the fears were justified. But, as cliche as it sounds, Palace are not here to just make up the numbers this season.

In Leicester, they came up against a team at a similar level - and a much more civilised battle ensued. The Eagles looked well-coached by Laura Kaminski, who has done the hard yards to get to the top. They rode their luck at times, but they also took the chances that were presented to them, with Annabel Blanchard scoring their first two goals in the division in a 2-0 victory.

There are tough tests on the horizon - Brighton, Man City and Liverpool are up next. But to get that first win so early on will fill Kaminski and co with confidence they are on the right track.

Dan Long