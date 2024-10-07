Arsenal need to address lack of goals as Jonas Eidevall faces crucial fixtures against Bayern Munich and Chelsea

It feels slightly jarring to be talking about season-defining fixtures three weeks into a new campaign, but Arsenal's puzzling start has prompted the conversation.

Their most recent result, a lifeless draw against Everton, was particularly deflating as an inability to break teams down reared its ugly head once more.

This is not the first time Jonas Eidevall has faced tactical examination. It's unlikely to be the last. But it just so happens that Sunday's stalemate was the warm-up for a huge week in the fixture calendar, where Arsenal travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League before hosting Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

Familiar problems are resurfacing. A running theme of the Eidevall era has been a wastefulness in front of goal, and on paper, there seems to be little conceivable justification for such profligacy. The Gunners have a treasure trove of high-profile forwards - Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius - who are all able to rotate across a fluid frontline.

They signed Mariona Caldentey in the summer, who adds versatility, and to complement further, Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum offer potency. But something feels off. Across their three opening WSL games, Arsenal have only managed 14 shots on target, which ranks sixth among teams to have played the same number of games. Their three goals puts them eighth.

You have to go all the way back to March 2009 to find the last time Everton kept a clean sheet against Arsenal. Goal-machine Julie Fleeting and Lionesses icon Rachel Yankey were in the Gunners' squad. Gordon Brown was still Prime Minister.

The data tells a compelling story of Arsenal's slog. They completed 221 final third passes (for context, Everton completed 23), had 45 touches in the opposition box, 21 shots, but only five hit the target - of those five, all were taken outside the box. Maanum's seven attempts represented a league-high.

Image: All five of Arsenal's attempts against Everton came from outside the box, generating a low xG

But clear-cut openings were so few and far between that Arsenal finished the game with an expected goals value of only 0.74, despite being camped in the Everton half - Laia Codina and Emily Fox were the only two outfield players to spend more time in their own defensive half.

Image: Arsenal were camped in Everton's half but failed to force many clear-cut openings

None of that breakdown serves to inspire confidence, particularly given Arsenal's assortment of attacking riches. "I think we should have much higher demands and standards on ourselves in our attacking game," Eidevall reflected afterwards. Correcting that reality ahead of a hugely defining week is now Eidevall's greatest challenge.

Zoom out, and the wide angle paints an even grimmer picture of the problems Eidevall faces. Arsenal top the charts for Opta-defined big chances created this term, but sit rock bottom for big chances converted, having scored two of 10. Regression is beginning to take hold. Their nearest rival is Tottenham, who have missed six, but still managed to score eight times.

Perhaps, there is something off-kilter about the complexion of Eidevall's starting selections? It does seem odd that both Russo and Mead were dropped for the opening game against Manchester City, while Foord and Steph Catley are still unable to nail down a regular place. Exciting young forward Rosa Kafaji has almost certainly been underused.

Bizarre, too, that Arsenal are yet to find a formation that fits consistently. So far, Eidevall has toyed with a 4-2-3-1 against City, a 4-4-2 against Leicester and a 4-3-3 against Everton. None have looked like an overly convincing recipe for scoring goals, and laboured end product has been the offshoot.

All that said, and for adequate balance, this is not the time for knee-jerk reactions. Besides, that's not Arsenal's style. They have Mikel Arteta as perfect proof that a long-term vision and belief in a strategic plan can bridle many of football's most fierce criticisms. Of course it helps if you can win football matches, too.

Image: Jonas Eidevall was critical of Arsenal's attacking display against Everton

Eidevall has won 49 of his 69 WSL matches (D10 L10) and victory against Chelsea this weekend would make him the second-quickest manager to reach the 50-wins milestone, behind only his predecessor Joe Montemurro, who did it in 66 games.

After all, this Arsenal squad is too talented to be struggling, now it's down to Eidevall to turn fault-finding into fuel for success. A statement win against Chelsea would be a good place to start.