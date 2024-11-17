WSL talking points: Was Jonas Eidevall holding Arsenal back and is it time for VAR to be introduced?

Derby controversy highlights need for VAR in WSL

"It's people's livelihoods, these are people's jobs on the line now. The whole world is watching," Former Aston Villa boss Carla Ward told Sky Sports as she reacted to the penalty decision that saw Everton claim a 1-0 win against Liverpool.

"[The officiating] is letting the league down, we don't want to keep having to talk about the decisions the referees are making on the pitch," former Liverpool and Everton defender Fern Whelan added.

There's no VAR in the Women's Super League and it's causing a problem. Despite it being the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park and regardless of Everton's formidable showing, the fallout of the game is dominated by the controversial nature of the win.

Referee Abigail Byrne gave a penalty after Fuka Nagano tripped Honoka Hayashi outside the area, which led to what was ultimately the winning goal. According to Liverpool boss Matt Beard, it cost them the result.

There were some further appeals from the Liverpool camp for penalties of their own. Olivia Smith, Ceri Holland and Cornelia Kapcos were involved in potential incidents. While they were by no means conclusive, the official may have benefitted from an additional view of the challenges.

VAR in its current guise is not perfect, however it would go a long way toward mitigating some of the costly human errors that naturally arise during a game of football.

William Bitibiri

Chelsea are the standard - that is not 'fantasy'

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor was reluctant to talk about the possibility of Chelsea going five points clear after they beat his side 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move above them into first place. He was refusing to indulge in what he described as "fantasy".

But the harsh reality for City, unbeaten and top of the table before Saturday's defeat, is that Sonia Bompastor's side, victors in all seven of their opening league games, just need to win their game in hand against Manchester United to reach that commanding position.

Certainly, it is too early to consider City's title prospects over, but the outcome of the game - and Chelsea's relative comfort throughout - has re-established the champions as the team to beat in the WSL in what was predicted by some to be a transitional season.

Bompastor's arrival after the departure of Emma Hayes was supposed to open a window of opportunity for City. This was the season to break up Chelsea's hegemony in the WSL after five titles on the bounce. But as it stands, City are some way off that.

Image: Mayra Ramirez and Sjoeke Nusken celebrate

Lauren Hemp's absence was sorely felt by City, as was that of Laia Alexandri, and it seemed to leave them running out of steam just as Chelsea clicked into gear, with goals from Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten four minutes apart deciding the game in the final quarter.

Conversely, it was almost an afterthought that Chelsea were without Kadeisha Buchanan, Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Mia Fishel and Niamh Charles through injury. Such is their depth, Chelsea seem to have answers for all the problems thrown their way.

City's expected qualification for the Champions League will likely only further expose this disparity in resources. They made one change from their win in midweek against Hammarby compared to Chelsea's six. No wonder the Blues were fresher late on.

Saturday's win will by no means decide the title, but it was a crushing reminder for City of just who they are up against and a statement that Chelsea are the same side that pipped everyone to the title for the last five years running.

Zinny Boswell

Was Eidevall holding Arsenal back?

Image: Arsenal have won five of six games under Renee Slegers

It is perhaps a harsh assessment but we are seeing the old Arsenal now.

When Jonas Eidevall began his reign the side were very strong in wide areas - and it is as if they have gone back to basics. They've taken the risk out of their game and it is bringing the best out of Leah Williamson. The passes are longer, which means they are less vulnerable to high turnovers.

The intensity and the quickness of their play has been a standout feature and balance has been the key, typified by Steph Catley being moved to left-sided centre-back. At Tottenham, they needed just 63 seconds to break the deadlock through Alessia Russo.

It left Robert Vilahamn's game plan blowing across the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This turned out to be a team performance, with player-of-the-match Frida Maanum not content with scoring the second but leading the press until the very end.

Tottenham were passive during an opening 22 minutes in which Arsenal dominated and doubled their lead, but the players have had more time to link the attack under interim boss Renee Slegers, who has now watched her team score 12 goals in three games.

Image: Tottenham struggled to cope with Arsenal's early intensity

Eidevall laid the foundations but confidence is flowing again through this Arsenal side since his departure.

There is no such clear identity yet with Tottenham, whose mistakes against Manchester City last week resurfaced and they have not quite found the right positions for certain individuals. Having conceded at least three goals in five of their last six games, defence is an issue.

They have some winnable fixtures coming up - against Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton - that could potentially propel them up the table, but it is a worrying time for their supporters.

Ben Grounds

Relegation battle will go to the wire

Aston Villa and Everton are up and running - and the WSL relegation battle is in full swing.

The pair were the final two sides to earn their first victories of the season, both arriving dramatically at the eighth attempt.

Villa were heading for the foot of the table until Ebony Salmon struck a 94th-minute winner, while Everton climbed off the bottom thanks to Katja Snoeijs' controversial penalty.

Instead, it leaves Crystal Palace in the relegation spot - although only two points separate them and seventh-placed Tottenham.

The tight bottom half is a testament to the competitiveness of the WSL, which new Villa boss Robert de Pauw has experienced first-hand since joining the club in the summer.

Bristol City finished nine points adrift at the bottom last season but this time the relegation battle will go to the wire.

David Richardson

Kirby's class adds quality to Brighton

It's 101 not out for Fran Kirby after she passed a century of WSL goal involvements in Brighton's 3-2 win over West Ham. Both her assist and game-clinching goal demonstrated her enduring class.

In a first half low on quality and short on incident, it was Kirby's exquisite flick with her backheel to tee up Rachel McLauchlan which got Brighton up and running.

Image: Fran Kirby restores Brighton's lead against West Ham

Late on, when West Ham had battled back to 2-2 through a couple of long-range strikes from Katrina Gorry, Kirby kept her cool in the box to shift the ball from one foot to the other, send her marker off balance, and use the time and space she'd earned to fire a low shot in off the upright to grab maximum points.

Brighton's fast start to the season continues, with their win at the Amex maintaining third place in the WSL. With 31-year-old Kirby's quality now at their disposal, they can dream of a big season ahead...

Peter Smith

Man Utd win but yet to prove themselves

Manchester United are right back in the mix for the Champions League places after curbing a three-game winless run with a comfortable victory at struggling Leicester, but questions still linger around their ability to claim points against the top teams.

Marc Skinner's side are just a point off third-placed Brighton and have a game in hand, although that comes at leaders Chelsea - the only other unbeaten side in the league - next Sunday as Sonia Bompastor's side look to keep up their perfect start to the season.

Image: Manchester United are awaiting their first win against a top side

Expectations of United were low heading into the season after a summer of discontent, but four wins from their opening four games challenged that narrative. All those victories came against teams below them though, and they subsequently struggled in tougher games.

Draws against Brighton and Arsenal, their rivals for European qualification, have so far kept them from pushing on above the pack chasing Chelsea and City. The trip to the champions will be a good test to gauge what we can expect from United moving forward.

They are still waiting for a first win against one of the teams they are competing with toward the top of the table.

Zinny Boswell