Scottish Premiership: Rangers visit St Johnstone live on Sky Sports with every club in action across the weekend

There is a full Scottish Premiership card to look forward to this weekend - here's what to look out for at both ends of the table...

Rangers return from their Europa League trip to Nice determined to return to winning ways in the Premiership when they take on St Johnstone on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Philippe Clement remains under pressure after their dismal first-half showing in their 1-1 draw with Dundee United left them 11 points behind in the title race.

While St Johnstone have lost their last seven meetings against Rangers, Simo Valakari has turned their fortunes around since taking charge and they are unbeaten in two of their last three home games - that is as many as their previous 15.

The Ibrox side have taken just four points from their opening five games on the road this season, their lowest tally since 1987/88 under Graeme Souness.

Can impressive Celtic remain unbeaten?

Image: Daizen Maeda earned Celtic a draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League

After Daizen Maeda's magic against Club Brugge maintained their unbeaten home record this season, Celtic will be aiming to strengthen their title credentials against Ross County.

Brendan Rodgers' side head into the weekend three points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the table and have won their last 12 games against the Staggies.

The Hoops have scored at least two goals in each of their last 21 league games, which is the longest run of scoring more than one goal in the club's league history.

It will be a tough test for the Staggies to stop Celtic as they are also winless in their last 23 away league games.

Can Edinburgh teams boost survival hopes?

Hibernian's dramatic 3-3 draw with Aberdeen in midweek was a welcome boost for the struggling side but they remain bottom of the table with just one league win this season.

They have a strong record at Motherwell, having lost just one of their last seven league games at Fir Park, although their nine-game winless run is the longest in the Premiership this season.

Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts are not without their struggles either and are only above them on goal difference.

Image: Hearts are only above Hibs on goal difference

Neil Critchley does look to have improved the side since replacing Steven Naismith but they have lost their last two home league games. The last time they lost three in a row at Tynecastle Park was in 2019 under Daniel Stendl.

Hearts are up against Aberdeen on Sunday, who will be determined to return to winning ways after they followed up their first league defeat of the season with that draw at Easter Road.

What else is there to look out for?

Image: Kilmarnock will be without Liam Donnelly after his red card last time out

Kilmarnock are looking to halt a run of three straight league defeats when they host Dundee on Saturday.

Derek McInnes' side are only three points above Hearts and Hibs after an inconsistent season, although they boast a strong record against the Dark Blues at Rugby Park, with just one loss in the last seven meetings there.

St Mirren ended Aberdeen's unbeaten run last weekend to remain in the top six and will be aiming to strengthen that position when former Buddies boss Jim Goodwin brings Dundee United to Paisley.

United took a point at Ibrox last time out and know a win for them would draw them level on points with Rangers in third, at least until they play on Sunday.