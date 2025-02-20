Reporter Notebook: Coming up... The most significant year ever for women's football in Wales

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes looks ahead to an exciting year for Wales Women as they join the elite in the Nations League and Euro 2025...

Wales' qualification for the Euros was sealed dramatically. There was high emotion in what was at times a crazy play-off finale in Dublin as Wales edged out the Republic of Ireland in December.

It achieved two great things and put Wales into great positions, but they cannot go back from the level they're now at.

Firstly they qualified for Euro 2025 - a first major tournament for Wales' women - and secondly it promoted Wales to the top tier of the Nations League.

League A, the elite, the top 16 European teams, including World Champions Spain, England, France and Netherlands to name a few.

At the Euros and the upcoming Nations League, only Iceland has a smaller population and therefore player pool than Wales.

But the Wales management, players and indeed the FAW executive don't want to hear the 'little ol' Wales' tag anymore.

Underdogs perhaps, but one to be respected, dare even feared by Europe's old guard, and that includes England.

Image: Wales are heading to Euro 2025 where they will face England, France and Netherlands

As Wales prepare to face Italy and Sweden in their opening Nations League games there is so much that manager Rhian Wilkinson and her staff need to and want to learn.

Indeed, if knowledge could be soaked up with sponges then Wales would have bought out any large supermarket stock.

It's a learning curve, but the learning has to be mighty quick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales Women continue their preparation for what will be a massive 2025. They play their first matches of the year next week as they look ahead to their first appearance at a women's European Championship

Performances or results? It's probably 50.1 per cent to performance so that Wales are ready to go for the Euros in their opening game against the Netherlands, but results can't just be given up in the Nations League.

Wilkinson will demand of her players to fight and learn (use those knowledge sponges!) quickly!

Wales can't be rolled over by Italy, Sweden or Denmark. It would be morale sapping to head to the Euros after a hiding in the Nations League.

So, what have Wales got to avoid this?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Geraint Hughes was in Dublin after Wales women booked their place at this summer's Euros in Switzerland

A moment in time, in history where a group of players are genuinely talented.

Perhaps compare this Wales class of 2025 with their male compatriots of 2016, with Bale and Ramsey at their peak.

Wales Women have a legend of the game in their midst in Jess Fishlock, but along with that seriously good experienced pros like captain Angharad James, Rachel Rowe and Hayley Ladd.

Mix in younger players, teenagers like Mared Griffiths and Mayzee Davies who at 17 and 18 years old have got Manchester Utd and Manchester City swiftly bringing them into their first teams.

There is a pool of talent now that Wales have not had before.

Image: Carrie Jones celebrates victory against Republic of Ireland

Add to that, no one really knows the potential of Wales, certainly no one outside Wales does, and that's a huge advantage for 2025.

Wales love the underdog tag, they also love a shock.

The balancing act for Wales' manager Rhian Wilkinson is to unleash the untried and unknown to try to cause mayhem and panic among opponents, while also learning and adapting to play more like an established side like an England.

Whatever, it'll be fun as the Wales group always seem to be smiling, enjoying the moment and planning for that shock.