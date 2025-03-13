Thomas Tuchel's first England squad: What will new manager's first selection look like?

This is a brave new era for England, under German stewardship. It is both exciting and unpredictable, on the eve of Thomas Tuchel’s first squad announcement, writes Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett.

The new man cannot afford any long-termism. He has been given an 18-month contract with a single goal: to win the World Cup in 2026.

So, when it comes to this squad announcement, he could be forgiven for focussing on the here and now, and not concerning himself with players who might be coming into their prime for the next Euros in 2028.

Tuchel has a reputation for preferring older, more experienced players to make up the backbone of his teams.

That said, he has not been afraid of giving young players their opportunity, in his time as a club manager at three of the biggest in Europe - PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, so long as he thinks they are the best current option at his disposal.

Look at Lewis Hall and Trevor Chalobah (as well as Xavier Simons, Harvey Vale and Jude Soonsup-Bell), who Tuchel gave Chelsea debuts to, as an example.

However, we should remember that Tuchel has a very different DNA to that of his predecessor.

Tuchel's aim is to win the 2026 World Cup

Image: Tuchel has been tasked with leading England to victory at next year's World Cup

DNA is an apt term to use here, because Gareth Southgate was the archetypal FA man, someone who played 57 times for his country, someone who had the "England pathway" in his blood, believing instinctively in the fundamental benefits of all the England teams training alongside each other at the National Football Centre at St George's Park.

Having been U21s manager his philosophy was to promote youth, develop young players for the future and wherever possible, slowly integrate the up-and-coming future England stars into the senior set up.

By contrast, Tuchel was given the job because of his record of winning major club trophies, his tactical nous and his ability to get teams over the line. The FA has put all their store in trying to win the World Cup in 2026 with Tuchel at the helm. His will be a very different approach to the role of England manager compared with Southgate.

The decisions he makes with these squad choices should tell us a lot about the sort of England manager Tuchel wants to be, and the type of players who are going to be the backbone of his quest for major silverware.

Image: England manager Thomas Tuchel (left) and his assistant Anthony Barry in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Will he include all the superstars, even if he might struggle to get them all on the pitch together? Will he cut adrift any of the stalwarts who served Southgate so well for so long? How much will he pick players on current form compared with general ability? Will he decide on his chosen formation and style, and select the players that best fit that system, or adapt his philosophy to accommodate England's best players? How many new faces will there be, if any?

It's been suggested to me that Tuchel will inform the players about his decisions quite late - he wants those involved in European games to focus on their club football in the first instance, without distraction. Many won't be told until late Thursday or early Friday, it seems. That means fewer leaks in the media, and more impact when the FA does release the names.

'England's best team may not always include best players'

Trying to second guess Tuchel's first squad selection is as difficult a task as trying to accommodate Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer in the same starting XI. That particular conundrum may hint at Tuchel's approach. You suspect he will not be afraid of bruising egos or dropping the big names as he tries to complete his complicated new England jigsaw. You hope that his single-minded goal is to try to produce the best England team, which may not always include all of England's best players.

He has contacted 55 players to let them know they are in his thoughts for a possible call-up - that is standard practice ahead of international meetings, to make sure that no one is double-booked. However, Tuchel will have to cut that number by about half when he stands up at Wembley to justify his first big decision since taking the biggest job in English football.

With all that in mind, what can we expect?

Well, he is deprived of some players who would have been certain inclusions had they been fit: Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are all injured, as are Jack Grealish, Lewis Hall and Noni Madueke. There are further fitness concerns over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire.

Who could make the headline in Tuchel's first squad?

Image: Tuchel shortly after he was announced as the new England head coach at Wembley Stadium

The headlines are likely to be made by the new, as well as the old.

Marcus Rashford

The Aston Villa loanee has had a new lease of life in Birmingham, and I've been told he has spoken to Thomas Tuchel. Rashford offers huge experience - 60 caps, 17 international goals. He also offers something which few of England's other wide attacking options have - raw pace, and an ability to not only get in behind opposition defences, but also to run beyond Harry Kane when the captain drops deep to try to dictate play. I would be surprised if he wasn't named in Tuchel's first squad.

Ben White

The Arsenal defender is an international manager's dream, because of his versatility. As a centre back or as a right back (where England's resources are stretched to their limit) White is equally accomplished. Tuchel has reached out to White, and had a conversation about the possibility of his returning to the international fold, with neither side revealing the outcome. However - I would be very surprised if White was called up now. I am not sure his heart is attuned to the idea of international football, with him much more focused on his job at Arsenal, having recently returned from a long-term injury. Southgate said White had made himself unavailable for England selection - I doubt much has changed.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

White's Arsenal team-mate, however, is definitely being sized up for the England senior team. And it's clear he will be fast-tracked into the elite squad. The only question is whether Tuchel feels now is the right time. I think the new manager may well think that. Lewis-Skelly is still only 18 and has been criticised for a few rash challenges that have seen him too frequently sent off. However, left back has long been a problem position for England, and with Shaw and Hall unavailable, he has a strong chance of being included. His form and regular involvement for the second best team in the Premier League demand that.

Harry Maguire

Maguire has missed Manchester United's last two games, and he won't feature in the Europa League because of injury. But the England stalwart hasn't been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday yet. I think if he's fit, he will be selected by Tuchel, which would mean a return to the international fold for the first time since September. His would be a controversial inclusion.

Adam Wharton

Back from injury, and flying for Crystal Palace - Adam Wharton could be a regular in Tuchel's future squads. He's started the last two Premier League games and impressed in both. With Kobbie Mainoo injured and a lack of central midfield options generally, Wharton will fancy his chances, although Palace are wary of the 21-year-old over-exerting himself after three-and-a-half months out following groin surgery. Wharton has been playing through pain for most of the season, after originally picking up the injury while away with England in last summer's Euros.

Kyle Walker

Forgotten maybe by some England fans since his move to Serie A, Tuchel hasn't forgotten him. The German boss has been to Milan more than once to see him play, where he is one of the first names on the team sheet. England's best right back of this generation may have lost a yard of pace, but his experience and leadership qualities are invaluable, and he is desperate to become only the second black English player to reach 100 caps. He may well get the chance to add to his current tally of 93.

Are there any surprises in store?

What of the possible surprises in Tuchel's selection? There could be a number of stand-out stories.

Djed Spence

A player who cannot be ignored, and whose versatility is again a huge bonus - Spence has excelled at both right back and also at left back for Tottenham. With Tuchel's injury problems elsewhere, he surely has a strong chance of a call up and a possible England senior debut. That would be a great story of persistence - Spence waited almost two years for his opportunity at Tottenham having not been part of Antonio Conte's plans (or Ange Postecoglou's for a good while). He is now one of the first names on the Spurs team sheet, and has forced his way into England contention.

Ethan Nwaneri

A spectacular breakthrough season for him at Arsenal, he is no doubt in Tuchel's thoughts. But bear in mind - like Lewis-Skelly - the teenager has not yet been in an England U21s squad. The difference between the two Arsenal team-mates is one of necessity. Tuchel has very few options at left back - he has an embarrassment of riches on both wings. And so while it seems certain that Nwaneri's time will come, it may be more likely he is promoted to Lee Carsley's U21s this time round.

Liam Delap

There remains a vacancy for the role of Kane's understudy, and while Ollie Watkins is the obvious first in line, Tuchel will have thought long and hard about which other No 9 he wants in his ranks. Delap's brilliant form for a struggling Ipswich side has put him in the frame. Ten Premier League goals in his team's meagre tally of 26 is outstanding. Tottenham's Dominic Solanke would be the more obvious selection, especially with Tuchel's need for immediate readiness, but Delap is very much in the conversation.

Danny Welbeck

He couldn't could he? He's 34! But if Tuchel's thinking extends no further than the World Cup, Welbeck is a viable option. Two goals in his last three games, eight for the season, he isn't prolific but he has been brilliant for Brighton of late, and offers much more than just goals. A long shot for England, yes. But he has a shot.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White

Hudson-Odoi, who cost Nottingham Forest - extraordinarily - just £3m, is in the form of his career, and Tuchel has watched him a couple of times in the flesh. However, exactly like his Forest team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi is performing in one of the strongest and most over-subscribed positions in the England ranks.

Many will feel the duo both deserve their chance in the national team, but the age-old question remains: would you drop Bellingham, Palmer or Foden to accommodate Gibbs-White at No 10. And would Hudson-Odoi get in on the wing ahead of Rashford, Anthony Gordon or Jarrod Bowen? Sadly, there may just not be space for them.

Elliott Anderson

As already discussed, England aren't blessed with midfield options. And the Forest youngster has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season. We don't yet know whether Tuchel's selection philosophy will be based on current form or long-term experience, but if it's the former then there aren't many ahead of Anderson in the picking order.

James Trafford

An outside chance, maybe, with Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale the three keepers most likely to get the nod. But Trafford is a clean-sheet machine - 25 in 35 matches this season, albeit in the Championship.