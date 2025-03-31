Arsenal transfer news: Martin Odegaard drop-off, Bukayo Saka injury leads to third failed title bid in a row

Arsenal have dropped points in seven of their last 15 Premier League matches and now face the daunting task of pinning their hopes for a first trophy since 2020 on the Champions League. Awaiting them after the season's final international break are the holders, Real Madrid.

Having taken Manchester City to the wire in the last two campaigns, Arsenal were expected to be the only real threat to Pep Guardiola's team marching towards a fifth straight title.

Arsenal's 2022/23 title bid faltered in the final stretch due to key defensive injuries.

The arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice the following summer transformed them into the league's best defensive unit, underscoring a hallmark of Mikel Arteta's tenure, despite another missed title challenge.

Despite attacking reinforcements being seen as a priority ahead of this season, Arsenal's only forward addition was Raheem Sterling on a Deadline Day loan from Chelsea. He has yet to score a league goal for the Gunners and has just a single assist.

Image: Raheem Sterling misses from close range on his first Premier League start for Arsenal against Southampton in October

After three successive seasons of progress with their attacking statistics, this campaign has seen a significant decline.

Injuries have understandably taken their toll as Arsenal's pursuit of a first league title since 2004 has faded.

Only Bukayo Saka has shown a notable improvement in his output this season compared to the other attackers who have been with the club since they since they emerged as Manchester City's primary challengers.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have missed substantial portions of the season - they started 32 league games together last season and 36 in 2022/23.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard combine to cut through West Ham's defence

With only 10 league starts together this campaign, it is not unreasonable to suggest Arsenal might have been much closer to Liverpool if their two key creative forces had featured more consistently.

Arsenal have maintained their strong defensive record from last season but their attacking output has significantly underwhelmed in comparison.

Only once in Premier League history has a team finished runners-up for three consecutive seasons - Arsenal doing so themselves between 1998 and 2001.

They claimed the title the following year, and with the right attacking reinforcements this summer, the Gunners will hope history may be poised to repeat itself.