Newcastle profit from Chelsea's misfortune as a Champions League return moves tantalisingly close

Eddie Howe called it stressful. He highlighted two major saves made by goalkeeper Nick Pope. He spoke about the contrast of the first half versus the second, as Newcastle made hard work of seeing out a scoreline advantage with a player more. It's "job done", he concluded, in relief.

Newcastle's 2-0 win over Chelsea might well be considered the day Howe's side secured a triumphant Champions League return when all things are said and done on May 25. The Magpies are now in the box seat, three points better off than Chelsea with two games remaining.

Nothing is guaranteed with fixtures against Arsenal and Everton to come but Newcastle remain in control of their European destiny. Hope has been replaced by expectancy. The finish line is in sight.

Newcastle are yet to lose to a 'big six' side at home this season - including Chelsea, October's Carabao Cup quarter-final meeting a recent reminder of the imposition. They have accumulated as many points as champions Liverpool (46) across their previous 21 outings, collecting their 20th win of the season on Sunday.

The last time Newcastle matched such an impressive total was 2002/03, incidentally also the last time they finished inside the Premier League's top three. And this particular success, their most important yet, felt like more than just a good omen.

Perhaps Newcastle got to the Champions League too soon two years ago, with a squad ill-equipped to cope with the intensity of games every three or four days. Players lacked big-game experience, too, and domestic performance suffered as a result.

Fast forward 18 months and they look ready, more complete, led by the guile of Sandro Tonali and craft of Bruno Guimaraes - who both scored. The no-nonsense defending of player-of-the-match Dan Burn. The tactical nous of Howe.

For only the second time across 2024/25, Howe started with a back three, in the same formation he had chosen to meet the match of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. It worked perfectly both times. Nothing about the switch was negative, quite the opposite.

Image: Sandro Tonali was on the scoresheet after 110 seconds

Sven Botman was handed his first start since February and Anthony Gordon returned to the XI for the first time since being sent off against Brighton in March. Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento were the nominal wing-backs, playing their respective parts excellently as Newcastle sustained wave after wave of attack.

Tonali's goal, scored after 110 seconds, was indicative of Howe's front-footed approach. "The supporters want fast, attacking, aggressive football and that's perfect for me," the manager said post-match. The script was written.

"Get into them" was the message from the crowd and the Magpies prowled from minute one.

Image: Newcastle fans created a carnival atmosphere before the match against Chelsea

In many ways, it felt like the pressure was always on Chelsea.

The prize of a golden ticket to the Champions League is arguably more important for the free-spending Londoners, necessary even, given the vast financial reward. Even ultimate glory in one of the other two European competitions - Chelsea are in the Conference League final - offers nowhere near the riches of participating in the big one. Beyond the allure and excitement of the most prestigious club competition out there, it's the bank balance that often matters most.

Slipping down a spot might not hurt much in domestic terms but the ramifications are seismic in reality. To demonstrate progress under Enzo Maresca, to vindicate the sums spent, surely Chelsea require Champions League football? The minimum target must have been to build on the sixth-place finish Mauricio Pochettino managed last season - deemed not good enough to stay in the job.

Image: Nicolas Jackson was sent off for serious foul play

But here, at a sun-soaked St James' Park, Chelsea met a team hungrier to succeed. Willing to run harder and for longer. Playing with a must-win attitude and not simply a must-not-lose. Newcastle's Expected Goals (xG) total was more than double that of Chelsea's.

The Blues have lost six of their last nine away games in the Premier League, only Leicester and Southampton have a worse record in that period. Their ill-discipline is a problem, too, highlighting a naivety that has existed ever since the Chelsea hierarchy embarked on a transfer policy that only targeted players aged 24 and under.

Maresca's side have collected 96 yellow cards this season, the most of any side, with Nicolas Jackson's recklessness - sent off for an elbow on Botman - perhaps the most costly example of them all. The decision-making was indefensible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Sunday panel discuss Nicolas Jackson's 'mindless challenge' leading to him seeing red in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

And now Newcastle's edge is clear. A solitary victory from their final two games would ensure a return to the Champions League for 2025/26, barring a highly improbable goal-difference swing.

Newcastle's season went down as a success the moment the final whistle blew at the end of their Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool in March. The 2-1 victory at Wembley ended a 70-year wait for silverware. But this would arguably eclipse even that, because the competition has been so fierce and the ramifications so great.

They have momentum, belief and now the agency. Just as they did on Sunday, by any means necessary, they must finally be confident of seeing the job through.