England Women through to Euro 2025 quarter-finals in spite of disaster start - was loss to France actually a good thing?

England's Euros campaign started painfully against France. At the time of that chastening defeat just over a week ago there were very few positives to glean and the mood was a sombre one.

Sarina Wiegman was criticised, by myself and many others, for an imbalanced selection and the players blasted for a mistake-ridden performance. France made England look ordinary, stripping them of the status they earned as champions back in 2022.

A prolonged title defence seemed improbable - nay, impossible.

How, then, have we reached a point nine days later where the Lionesses are in the most advantageous position anyone could have hoped for?

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes and Anton Toloui react to England's 6-1 win over Wales in the 2025 Women's Euros which saw Rhian Wilkinson's team sent home

Fortune and fate appear to have conspired to aid England's cause. While that loss to France was a humbling experience, its by-products have been overwhelmingly positive, as if it were always meant to happen this way.

Like Wiegman was pulling the strings all along.

There was a brief period during England's emphatic win over Wales where they led Group D. Wiegman would argue, and she's right, that to come out on top in tournament football you have to beat the best at some point, but there is no disputing England's route to the final has become easier by finishing second.

Image: England have avoided Spain and Germany on their side of Euros draw

Instead of facing Germany in the quarter-finals and almost certainly Spain in the semis - third and second in FIFA's world rankings respectively - they play Sweden and then (potentially) the winner of Norway vs Italy. No guarantees will be afforded to England and the dangers of Sweden, who won all three of their games to top Group C, are clear but recent history is favourable.

"If you want to be successful in the tournament, you should be able to win every single game. So that's how we approach it," Wiegman said as forthrightly as possible on Sunday. "Then you will play who is in front of you and that's what it is."

Image: England are a team transformed since opening night defeat to France

Those who remember 2022 with fondness will have particularly vivid memories of the 4-0 semi-final win over the Swedes on the way to being crowned champions - the pick of the strikes being that remarkable Alessia Russo back-heel. The mere mention conjures goosebumps.

This is opposition for whom England carry a fear factor, despite being held to a draw in both their home and away fixtures during qualifying for this tournament. Confidence is coursing through camp, best summed up by Ella Toone's declaration: "Sweden should be scared."

England have been emboldened by the implication of an early exit. Clarity has replaced confusion. And suddenly a run at back-to-back European silverware seems reasonable.

Funny how simple football can be, isn't it? Speaking to Sky Sports in the mixed zone after beating Wales, Toone described defeat to France as "a rocket". Her inclusion in the starting XI, having been left out on opening night, is arguably the best thing to come out of that indignity.

Toone should always have been starting. I joined many fellow writers in banging the Toone drum pre-tournament. Her performances against the Netherlands and Wales actually made a bit of a mockery of the selection chosen to face France, or rather the arrangement of that line up.

"We've shown over these past two games what we're about, we're really coming into our flow," she commented, which steered the conversation neatly onto her personal contribution. "It's falling nicely for me at the minute. I've worked hard to be able to give my best at this tournament and the rewards are paying off."

The Man Utd midfielder has lit a spark for England, scoring twice and registering four assists across 120 minutes of football. She is the only player since records began in 2013 to score, assist and complete 100 per cent of passes (21/21) in a Euros finals match. Wiegman describes her aptly as 'the connector'.

Image: Ella Toone lost her dad, Nick Toone, in September last year, three days before his 60th birthday

"She's been working hard on so many things after such a tough year," team-mate Russo beamed. "It's really nice to see her flourish on the big stage." No doubt this is a player equipped for defining moments.

The shuffle to accommodate Toone has also had a profound effect on Lauren James' ability to impact the game, pushed to the right wing, where she has thrived in a more free role. This now feels like a squad all content with their functions, playing with one another and for one another.

Image: Beth Mead celebrated with the bench after coming on to score England's fifth goal against Wales

Toone might have been disappointed to be replaced at half-time against Wales but her job was done. It was time for Beth Mead to take her opportunity, scoring 27 minutes after being introduced despite losing her place as a starter. England now look every bit like the phrase Wiegman used to describe France on matchday one: "a proper team".

Of the eight contenders still standing at this tournament, four have lifted the Euros trophy before. The holders chances of reaching the final have jumped to 43.46 per cent, according to Opta, up considerably from the pre-tournament prediction which offered England a 28 per cent chance of getting to the showpiece game in Basel on July 27.

England themselves will expect to be there. Standards require it. History demands it.

Let the knockouts commence.