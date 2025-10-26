Eberechi Eze and his 'magic moments' can be the deciding factor for Arsenal in the title race - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Arsenal are already in siege mode in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Results have become king, even if that means sacrificing the aesthetic for the efficient. However, almost poetically, their summer signing Eberechi Eze showed against his former club why he could tip the scales in Arsenal's favour come May.

To navigate the inevitable toils of a title pursuit, Arsenal are taking full advantage of what they are good at: set-pieces.

The likes of Gabriel and William Saliba dominate when it comes to dead-ball situations, but when they are in need of X-factor, in the past, Arsenal have been found wanting.

With Eze on the pitch, it's as though a weight has been lifted off Bukayo Saka's shoulders. His match-winner came as the result of a set-piece but it's the technique and audacity of a player used to delivering in the big moments. Palace know that well, and were reminded of that when he rifled one in in the first half, netting his first Premier League goal for the Gunners.

"One hundred per cent Eze delivers the magic moments," Arteta said.

"To strike the ball in the manner that he did. He did it very similarly last year but against us when he scored from that corner and directly on the post.

"He's certainly a big player and hopefully that's going to give him a big boost and confidence to generate many more moments like this because that's the moment that sometimes defines a season."

Arsenal need magic moments. Eze might give Arsenal the magic moments that see them over the line.

William Bitibiri

Pep Guardiola gave off a relaxed vibe after Manchester City's loss at Aston Villa. He largely liked the performance of his side at Villa Park, aside from a missing end product, and was calm on questions about where City stand in the title race, given Arsenal are now six points ahead.

"I feel the team is alive," said Guardiola. "I don't know how many teams can come here and play the way we played."

A positive mentality could prove useful as City head into what could be a pivotal moment in their season. Home games against second-placed Bournemouth and defending champions Liverpool are next up in the Premier League, with the clash against Arne Slot's side coming after a midweek Champions League test with Borussia Dortmund.

City had plenty of possession and chances at Villa Park. It was perhaps a rare off day in front of goal for their attack and, in particular, Erling Haaland. But they can't afford to be missing a cutting edge in the coming weeks. Arsenal have a head start and City need to stay on their coattails.

Peter Smith

The start to the season was horrid for Aston Villa - but they are shifting through the gears now and look well on their way to reaching the levels that saw them impress in the Champions League last season.

It hasn't been plain sailing for Unai Emery and his side. The first win of the campaign against Bologna wasn't pretty; they had to come from behind against Fulham, Feyenoord threatened, Burnley almost battled back and Tottenham were tough on the road. All wins that were difficult to come by but compounded the confidence of the team, leading to a strong and resilient performance against City.

Villa are now one point away from Pep Guardiola's side and will have a spot in Europe's elite competition in their sights once again.

Tottenham, City and then Liverpool is a torrid run of fixtures but after securing six points from the first two, Villa can approach the meeting with Arne Slot's struggling side at Anfield with the freedom and belief that they can go toe to toe with the best once again.

Patrick Rowe

Defeat at the Emirates means it is now four games without a win for Crystal Palace. For a team that have been flying high for most of Oliver Glasner's tenure, the Eagles are now looking wounded.

Of course, they lost Eberechi Eze who would end up scoring the sole goal of the afternoon for his new employer. But Palace have lost big players before. Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich and without him, they won the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.

But that could be where the problem lies. Many teams have struggled with the balance of playing in domestic and European competitions. And Glasner's side may be facing a similar conundrum.

His starting XI consisted of the same line-up that had drawn with Bournemouth and lost to Everton, while they only made three changes in midweek as they suffered a shock defeat to AEK Larnaca.

In fact, since the start of the season, only four players who didn't start today have made the first XI in a Premier League game this term. Eze was one of them. The other three are Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma and Justin Devenny.

With so many more games to prepare for and less time on the training field, could Glasner's over-reliance on the same select group of players be coming back to haunt him?

Callum Bishop

Sean Dyche is known for making his teams organised and hard to beat, but he must show he can unlock Nottingham Forest at the other end of the pitch.

Forest have not scored in the Premier League for 488 minutes since Neco Williams netted against Burnley at the end of September, their longest run in the top flight since 1994.

Just seven touches in the Bournemouth box was the fourth fewest recorded by any team in a league game this season.

Bournemouth deserve credit for their role in that but the lack of imagination and confidence in the final third will be a serious worry for Dyche.

"Too many passes backwards" was one of the issues he highlighted with the performance on the south coast. Forest went long more with 16.8 per cent of their passes which was double their season average.

Forest need more than structure - they need a spark.

David Richardson

Bournemouth have made their best-ever start to a top-flight season and are showing no signs of slowing down - what's more impressive is who has done it.

Their starting XI against Nottingham Forest had an average age of 24 years and 11 days, their youngest ever for a Premier League match, with 18-year-old Veljko Milosavljevic at centre-back and 19-year-old striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

Kroupi fired in his fourth goal in three league games as he strengthens his case to become the latest hot prospect off Bournemouth's production line while Milosavljevic didn't put a foot wrong.

Andoni Iraola is working miracles with a side that sold nearly £200m worth of quality in the summer and now unbeaten in eight league games.

Bournemouth missed out on Europe by nine points last season. They will be much closer this time.

David Richardson

Molineux was awash with frustration after their defeat against Burnley left Wolves six points adrift of safety and rock bottom of the Premier League.

To say that any team with two points after nine games lacks quality feels like a moot point. But a lack of cutting edge has been clear to see in every game Pereira's side has played this season.

Today was the same old story. Wolves had more shots, more possession, and a higher xG than their opponents, and couldn't make it count yet again. Even the manner of their two goals - a penalty and a scrappy close-range finish - reflected how desperate they are to find the back of the net.

After scoring 14 goals in the Premier League, Jorgen Strand Larsen is yet to score from open play this season. New arrivals Arokodare and Arias are yet to contribute to a goal in a combined 14 Premier League appearances.

Wolves are in desperate need of an injection of quality, and fast - otherwise, even as early as October, the writing may be on the wall.

Noah Langford