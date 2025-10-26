Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Sean Dyche loses first league game in charge as Cherries move second

Bournemouth moved up to second in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory in Sean Dyche’s first league game in charge of Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Tavernier scored direct from a corner in the first half as goalkeeper Matz Sels flapped at the set-piece, which should have been a goal kick, before Eli Junior Kroupi fired in his fourth goal in three league games just before the break.

Dyche, who was shown a yellow card during the first half, was furious with the decision to award a corner. He told Sky Sports: "Everyone can see it's a goal kick. It's really hard for us managers, when the linesperson gives the goal kick, then the referee, who can't see it, overrules them. That's really tough for me to take.

"Sometimes you've got to hold your hands up, because that's a really poor moment."

Bournemouth are now unbeaten in eight Premier League matches which has helped earn them their best-ever start to a top-flight season as they continue to surpass expectations under head coach Andoni Iraola.

It's a different story for Nottingham Forest, who haven't won in the league since the opening day of the season, and failed to build on their midweek victory over Porto in the Europa League, sitting inside the bottom three.

How Bournemouth eased past Forest

Team news: Bournemouth striker Evanilson missed out again due to a calf injury.

Nottingham Forest were also without their talisman Chris Wood because of a knee injury.

Bournemouth were the better side throughout with Sels forced into early saves to deny Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo before the match boiled over when Justin Kluivert and Douglas Luiz clashed and were both shown yellow cards.

The hosts deservedly opened the scoring in the 25th minute, albeit controversially. Bournemouth were awarded a corner despite Tavernier appearing to get the final touch when he was tackled by Neco Williams.

Bournemouth take the lead through a Marcus Tavernier corner, but should they have been given the corner in the first place?

Tavernier then curled the set piece over Sels, who flapped at the delivery with his right hand, having been under slight pressure from Tyler Adams as it came in.

Forest had just one shot on target in the first half through Williams' shot from the edge of the area before Kroupi added Bournemouth's second. Referee Sam Barrott played advantage when Adams was fouled by Elliot Anderson, allowing Kroupi to advance into space with the ball and send a dipping shot into the bottom left corner.

Eli Junior Kroupi gave Bournemouth their second with a superb finish in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Dyche made three changes at half-time and while they improved in the second half, having three shots on target to Bournemouth's none, the hosts were rarely troubled.

Djordje Petrovic's only significant save came late on from Morgan Gibbs-White's curling effort as the hosts cruised to victory.

Player ratings: Bournemouth: Petrovic (7); Jimenez (7), Milosavljevic (7), Senesi (7), Truffert (7); Scott (7), Adams (7); Tavernier (8), Kluivert (6), Semenyo (6); Kroupi (8).



Subs: Adli (6), Brooks (6), Christie (6), Unal (n/a), Cook (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Sels (5); Savona (6), Milenkovic (6), Murillo (6), Williams (6); Luiz (5), Anderson (6); Ndoye (6), Gibbs-White (6), Hudson-Odoi (5); Igor Jesus (5).



Subs: Awoniyi (6), Yates (6), Hutchinson (6), Dominguez (n/a), Kalimuendo (n/a)



Player of the Match: Marcus Tavernier

Dyche questions Forest's fitness

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche told Sky Sports:

"The biggest disappointment was a drop-off physically. You saw a very high-pressing team and we never got to grips with that. We did warn the players. We let them know about that side of it. We just went subservient for the first half.

"Some of the players have got to get used to our level of fitness, but we've asked a lot of them. That story won't change. They've absorbed a lot of work this week. We've crammed in weeks of what you'd normally do in five days.

"We have asked a lot, but the first half was a long way short of where we want to be physically. Also, just with asking questions of the opposition, too many passes backwards, allowing them to come and press and chase us and get a feel of the game. Two really, really poor goals.

"Let's make it clear, I'm not questioning any other manager, because I don't like that. It's my way of how I work and how I want the team to work. It's tough, because we've only got so many working days, we've got so many games, but we've got to find a way of getting there."

Iraola: Kroupi scoring important goals but he can get better

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola told Sky Sports:

"It's a solid win. I was especially pleased with the first half. We started really strong and made a difference with the goals. We didn't play as well in the second half. They didn't have a lot of things but winning 2-0 was good for us.

On Tavernier's goal: "They are very tall so we tried to move them a little bit with the short corners before we put the ball inside the box. When we scored, lovely delivery, and it made a difference.

"With the goal of Junior, at 2-0 you cannot be confident, after the experience of Crystal Palace, we used it not to relax.

"Junior is a really good finisher. He finishes from far a lot of times in training and whenever he has the chance. He still has to improve in other areas, but he's scoring important goals for us."

Story of the match in stats...